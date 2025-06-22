Games
Greece Nears Finalization of Cryptocurrency Tax Framework

Thanasis Koukakis
Greece is in the final stages of shaping its cryptocurrency taxation framework, as the country moves toward formal regulation of the digital asset market.

A government-appointed committee is currently finalizing a report, which will soon be submitted to the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

One of the key proposals under consideration is the introduction of a 15% capital gains tax on profits made from the sale of cryptocurrencies. This proposal is expected to be reviewed by the Prime Minister, and official announcements may be made during the 89th Thessaloniki International Fair, set to take place from September 6 to 14.

Alongside taxation, Greek authorities are working to tighten oversight on the source of funds invested in cryptocurrencies. The aim is to detect cases of tax evasion, undeclared income, or illicit activity. These checks—known in Greece as "pothen esches," or “source of wealth” declarations—will be handled by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, and financial prosecutors.

There is also discussion about imposing a 24% value-added tax (VAT) on professional services related to the management and execution of crypto transactions. However, the transactions themselves are not expected to be taxed directly, as they remain exempt under European Union rules governing financial services.

To enforce these measures, Greek authorities are preparing to use advanced technological tools to monitor transactions and trace the movement and origin of digital assets. In fact, a recent meeting was held between the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, and representatives from cryptocurrency exchanges to coordinate these efforts.

As part of this regulatory push, the government is also considering penalties for non-compliance, which could include the freezing or seizure of digital assets in cases of serious violations. These forthcoming rules are expected to be reflected in the Ministry of Finance’s upcoming legislative initiatives, marking a significant step toward formalizing the country's approach to the rapidly evolving crypto economy.

