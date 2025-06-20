Games
Libya Accuses Greece of Violating Its Sovereignty Amid Rising Mediterranean Tensions

Tensions between Libya and Greece are flaring once again, as Tripoli accuses Athens of violating its sovereignty through unilateral energy exploration in disputed Mediterranean waters — just days before a high-level diplomatic visit.

Tensions between Libya and Greece have escalated sharply following accusations from Tripoli that Athens is violating Libyan sovereignty through unilateral energy exploration activities in contested waters of the Mediterranean.

The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a stern statement condemning Greece’s recent decision to open new bids for hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation licenses in maritime zones south of Crete—some of which lie in areas Libya considers disputed.

The announcement comes just days ahead of a scheduled visit to Tripoli by Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, casting a shadow over diplomatic efforts between the two countries. According to the Libyan Foreign Ministry, Greece’s move is a provocative and unilateral act that disregards Libya’s maritime claims and risks further inflaming tensions in an already volatile region.

Tripoli warned that such actions undermine efforts to promote peace and cooperation in the Mediterranean, a region it says should be a space for collaboration, not confrontation. “Unilateral decisions such as these,” the ministry stated, “only lead to greater escalation and complications.”

In its appeal, Libya called on Greece to act with a sense of responsibility, invoking the longstanding historical relationship between the two nations. The statement urged Athens to reconsider its approach and opt instead for dialogue and negotiation—described as the only fair and sustainable path to resolving disputes. Tripoli emphasized that any lasting solution must be rooted in international law and ensure the interests of all involved parties.

