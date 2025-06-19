European Human Rights Organizations Unite to Launch Legal Battle Against Spyware Abuse

A newly formed coalition of human rights organizations from across Europe has launched an ambitious legal initiative to challenge the use and abuse of spyware technologies.

The coalition, which brings together leading civil society groups from six countries, was established in direct response to what it describes as the “persistent inaction” of European governments following the European Parliament’s PEGA Committee investigation into spyware misuse.

The initiative aims to push back against unlawful surveillance practices through litigation at both the national and European levels. It focuses on countries where spyware scandals have made headlines—Germany, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Serbia, and Spain—targeting cases where journalists, human rights defenders, lawyers, and political figures have been spied on using intrusive software such as Pegasus.

At the heart of this legal movement is a group of respected rights organizations with deep local roots and cross-border ambitions. Among the members are Irídia (Spain), Homo Digitalis (Greece), the Panoptykon Foundation (Poland), Data Rights (Germany), Share Foundation (Serbia), and the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union. Their joint efforts represent a rare and unprecedented level of cooperation in the fight against surveillance technology in Europe.

The coalition emerged after the PEGA Committee—set up by the European Parliament in response to revelations from the Pegasus Project—released a series of damning findings in 2023. The Committee confirmed that spyware had been used in politically motivated operations within the EU and made concrete recommendations to governments. However, none of the countries under scrutiny have taken meaningful action since. For the organizations involved in the coalition, this failure marked a turning point.

“The spread of spyware across Europe is not just a technological issue—it’s a democratic crisis,” the coalition declared. “Governments are using it to silence dissent, intimidate critics, and undermine the fundamental rights that form the backbone of our societies.”

Despite operating within different national legal systems, the coalition is united by a common vision: to challenge spyware as a global threat to privacy, freedom of expression, and the rule of law. Their mission goes beyond winning individual court cases. They aim to set legal precedents, force greater transparency from state actors, and establish stronger safeguards to protect citizens from future abuses.

Already involved in nine legal cases across three countries, the coalition continues to explore new strategic litigation opportunities. Their approach combines courtroom advocacy with public engagement, aiming to raise awareness about the dangers of surveillance technology and mobilize civil society support.

Ultimately, the coalition seeks to become Europe’s leading authority on spyware-related litigation and a trusted ally for victims seeking justice. As spyware becomes increasingly accessible to state and non-state actors alike, the need for coordinated legal resistance has never been more urgent.

“Spyware is being used to dismantle democracy from within,” the coalition stated. “We are here to hold those in power accountable, restore the rule of law, and protect the rights of everyone across Europe who has been, or could be, targeted.”