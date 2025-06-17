Zakynthos Imposes Strict New Rules at Shipwreck Beach to Protect Tourists and the Environment

Greece’s famed Shipwreck Beach on Zakynthos is now under strict new safety regulations, as authorities move to limit boat access and visitor activity at the iconic cove starting June 15, citing persistent risks of rockfalls and overcrowding.

Starting June 15, 2025, the Port Authority of Zakynthos has implemented a new set of stringent safety regulations at Navagio Bay—better known internationally as Shipwreck Beach. This iconic cove, one of the most photographed and visited destinations in Greece, is now subject to strict controls on boat access and visitor activity due to ongoing concerns over geological instability and overcrowding.

The measures aim to prevent accidents and safeguard both visitors and the fragile environment. Under the new rules, all vessels, whether motorized or not, may only enter a specifically marked maritime zone. Boat traffic is now allowed to pass through the bay solely from its northern to southern end, and each vessel may remain in the area for no longer than 20 minutes. At no time may more than 15 boats be present within the zone. Port authorities will closely monitor compliance, ensuring that traffic remains strictly regulated.

Access to the bay is now limited to daylight hours. Between June 15 and September 15, boats may approach the area between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. From September 16 through October 31, these hours are reduced to between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Outside of these hours, the bay is completely off-limits. Additionally, swimming is now banned in the area defined by an imaginary line connecting the two ends of the cove, further reinforcing safety precautions.

To support these new regulations, the Region of the Ionian Islands will install floating markers to clearly define permitted areas. Until the signage is fully in place, all boat access to the bay will be prohibited. Responsibility for following the rules and ensuring safe navigation lies entirely with vessel captains and operators.

These regulations will remain in effect until October 31, 2025. From November 1 onward, Shipwreck Beach will be entirely closed to maritime traffic and sea-based activities—except in emergencies—until a new joint ministerial decision is issued.