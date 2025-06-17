Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Public Tender Announced for Geiger Counters by Greece’s General State Chemistry Laboratory

Public Tender Announced for Geiger Counters by Greece’s General State Chemistry Laboratory
Public Tender Announced for Geiger Counters by Greece’s General State Chemistry Laboratory.

The General State Chemistry Laboratory of Greece has announced a public tender for the procurement of Geiger counters. The tender, already published on the Central Electronic Public Procurement Registry, aims to meet the scientific and research needs of the laboratory’s facilities across the country.

Officials clarified that the move is strictly part of routine upgrades to ensure the precision and reliability of ionizing radiation measurements—countering any speculation linking the purchase to regional military conflicts or apocalyptic scenarios involving nuclear war.

The Geiger counters - used to detect radiation and isotopes - will be distributed to six chemical services: Piraeus, Athens B and C, Central Macedonia, Aegean (Rhodes), and the Peloponnese. The procurement reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to maintaining modern and effective equipment in its state laboratories.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Το Hard Rock Cafe Athens παρουσιάζει το ATHENA BURGER: Μια αθηναϊκή γεύση στο Παγκόσμιο Burger Tour

Το Hard Rock Cafe Athens παρουσιάζει το ATHENA BURGER: Μια αθηναϊκή γεύση στο Παγκόσμιο Burger Tour

Μύθοι και Αλήθειες για τη μόνιμη αποκατάσταση της αιμορροϊδοπάθειας

Μύθοι και Αλήθειες για τη μόνιμη αποκατάσταση της αιμορροϊδοπάθειας

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Νεκρός στενός συνεργάτης του Χαμενεΐ, εκρήξεις σε Τελ Αβίβ και Ιερουσαλήμ: Liveblog οι εξελίξεις

Νεκρός στενός συνεργάτης του Χαμενεΐ, εκρήξεις σε Τελ Αβίβ και Ιερουσαλήμ: Liveblog οι εξελίξεις

Ανησυχία για τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος το καλοκαίρι - Σταθερή επιλογή το «μπλε»

Ανησυχία για τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος το καλοκαίρι - Σταθερή επιλογή το «μπλε»

Η μέρα που έρχεται η κακοκαιρία εξπρές στην Ελλάδα με καταιγίδες

Η μέρα που έρχεται η κακοκαιρία εξπρές στην Ελλάδα με καταιγίδες

Πότε θα καταβληθούν τα αναδρομικά 70.000 συνταξιούχων - Ποσά ως 8.500 ευρώ

Πότε θα καταβληθούν τα αναδρομικά 70.000 συνταξιούχων - Ποσά ως 8.500 ευρώ

Λαθρεμπόριο ποτών: Πότε οι αμαρτίες των γονέων δεν παιδεύουσι τα τέκνα

Λαθρεμπόριο ποτών: Πότε οι αμαρτίες των γονέων δεν παιδεύουσι τα τέκνα

1Γ/2025 ΑΣΕΠ - 10 Ματριξάτες Προκλήσεις για Επαγωγικά Μυαλά

1Γ/2025 ΑΣΕΠ - 10 Ματριξάτες Προκλήσεις για Επαγωγικά Μυαλά

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

Θερινό ηλιοστάσιο 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 3 ζώδια που θα ωφεληθούν περισσότερο

Θερινό ηλιοστάσιο 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 3 ζώδια που θα ωφεληθούν περισσότερο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

European Parliament Demands Action on Spyware Abuse Amid Greek Scandal Fallout

European Parliament Demands Action on Spyware Abuse Amid Greek Scandal Fallout

News In English
Tempi Crash Probe Nears End, but What Sparked the Fireball?

Tempi Crash Probe Nears End, but What Sparked the Fireball?

News In English
Greece to Offer Tax Fine Discounts Starting October - Here&#039;s Who Benefits

Greece to Offer Tax Fine Discounts Starting October - Here's Who Benefits

News In English
MyCoast App Returns for 2025, Empowering Citizens to Monitor and Report Beach Violations

MyCoast App Returns for 2025, Empowering Citizens to Monitor and Report Beach Violations

News In English

NETWORK

Παράταση ενός μήνα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος στις επιχειρήσεις λόγω χαμηλής συμμετοχής

Παράταση ενός μήνα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος στις επιχειρήσεις λόγω χαμηλής συμμετοχής

ienergeia.gr
Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

theissue.gr
Γυμναστείτε έξυπνα - Πώς θα δείτε γρηγορότερα αποτελέσματα μόνο με βάρη

Γυμναστείτε έξυπνα - Πώς θα δείτε γρηγορότερα αποτελέσματα μόνο με βάρη

healthstat.gr
Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

theissue.gr
Αιχμές στην κυβέρνηση για το ενεργειακό κόστος – Η βιομηχανία ζητά λύση τύπου Ιταλίας

Αιχμές στην κυβέρνηση για το ενεργειακό κόστος – Η βιομηχανία ζητά λύση τύπου Ιταλίας

ienergeia.gr
Πόση απόσταση πρέπει να έχει η οδοντόβουρτσα από τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας - Οι κίνδυνοι

Πόση απόσταση πρέπει να έχει η οδοντόβουρτσα από τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας - Οι κίνδυνοι

healthstat.gr
Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

theissue.gr
Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

theissue.gr