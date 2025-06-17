Public Tender Announced for Geiger Counters by Greece’s General State Chemistry Laboratory.

The General State Chemistry Laboratory of Greece has announced a public tender for the procurement of Geiger counters. The tender, already published on the Central Electronic Public Procurement Registry, aims to meet the scientific and research needs of the laboratory’s facilities across the country.

Officials clarified that the move is strictly part of routine upgrades to ensure the precision and reliability of ionizing radiation measurements—countering any speculation linking the purchase to regional military conflicts or apocalyptic scenarios involving nuclear war.

The Geiger counters - used to detect radiation and isotopes - will be distributed to six chemical services: Piraeus, Athens B and C, Central Macedonia, Aegean (Rhodes), and the Peloponnese. The procurement reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to maintaining modern and effective equipment in its state laboratories.