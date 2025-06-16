Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Bank of Greece Updates Collateral Process

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
The Bank of Greece has issued two key decisions that change how Greek banks provide collateral to access liquidity from the central bank, bringing national procedures in line with eurozone standards.

These updates help align Greece’s banking system more closely with the rest of the eurozone and improve the clarity and efficiency of its monetary operations.

The first decision, Act 131, introduces a common system for managing collateral across the euro area. Greek banks must now use the Eurosystem Collateral Management System (ECMS), a shared digital platform used by all eurozone banks. This system records the assets banks offer as collateral and ensures that all data is handled in a uniform way. The goal is to make collateral procedures more efficient and consistent across the monetary union.

When a Greek bank requests liquidity from the Bank of Greece, it must offer assets such as government bonds or customer loans as collateral. These are entered into the ECMS, which calculates their value and the amount the bank can receive, after deducting a margin to cover risk.

The second decision, Act 132, updates earlier rules on how the Bank of Greece applies monetary policy and provides liquidity. It sets clearer terms for how funding is given and how transactions are settled between the central bank and commercial banks. For example, emergency funding through the marginal lending facility will now last one day and must be repaid the next business day, as long as the TARGET payment system is working.

The new rules also define how banks can replace one type of collateral with another. Such changes must follow specific steps and be recorded in the ECMS.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Ανατροπή με τις αυξήσεις και τους κόφτες στα επιδόματα του ΟΠΕΚΑ

Ανατροπή με τις αυξήσεις και τους κόφτες στα επιδόματα του ΟΠΕΚΑ

Υποχρεωτικό το Ψηφιακό Πελατολόγιο Οχημάτων - Ποιους αφορά, τι αλλάζει

Υποχρεωτικό το Ψηφιακό Πελατολόγιο Οχημάτων - Ποιους αφορά, τι αλλάζει

Διαθέσιμο το «MyCoast» για τον έλεγχο παραλιών από τους πολίτες

Διαθέσιμο το «MyCoast» για τον έλεγχο παραλιών από τους πολίτες

Έρχονται εκπτώσεις στα πρόστιμα της εφορίας από τον Οκτώβριο

Έρχονται εκπτώσεις στα πρόστιμα της εφορίας από τον Οκτώβριο

e-ΕΦΚΑ: Τα πάνω κάτω στην είσπραξη οφειλών

e-ΕΦΚΑ: Τα πάνω κάτω στην είσπραξη οφειλών

Ισραήλ - Ιράν: Απώλειες έως και 2,5 δισ. ευρώ για την ελληνική οικονομία από ενδεχόμενη κλιμάκωση

Ισραήλ - Ιράν: Απώλειες έως και 2,5 δισ. ευρώ για την ελληνική οικονομία από ενδεχόμενη κλιμάκωση

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Αυτές είναι οι πιο ψαγμένες παραλίες της Αττικής που μάλλον δεν έχεις ξανακούσει

Αυτές είναι οι πιο ψαγμένες παραλίες της Αττικής που μάλλον δεν έχεις ξανακούσει

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

Αυτό το κούρεμα κολακεύει όλες τις γυναίκες άνω των 50

Αυτό το κούρεμα κολακεύει όλες τις γυναίκες άνω των 50

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Tempi Crash Probe Nears End, but What Sparked the Fireball?

Tempi Crash Probe Nears End, but What Sparked the Fireball?

News In English
Greece to Offer Tax Fine Discounts Starting October - Here&#039;s Who Benefits

Greece to Offer Tax Fine Discounts Starting October - Here's Who Benefits

News In English
MyCoast App Returns for 2025, Empowering Citizens to Monitor and Report Beach Violations

MyCoast App Returns for 2025, Empowering Citizens to Monitor and Report Beach Violations

News In English
Greece to Launch Mandatory Digital Vehicle Customer Registry from July 1

Greece to Launch Mandatory Digital Vehicle Customer Registry from July 1

News In English

NETWORK

Αιχμές στην κυβέρνηση για το ενεργειακό κόστος – Η βιομηχανία ζητά λύση τύπου Ιταλίας

Αιχμές στην κυβέρνηση για το ενεργειακό κόστος – Η βιομηχανία ζητά λύση τύπου Ιταλίας

ienergeia.gr
Βύσσινο: Ο μικρός καρπός που κάνει θαύματα στον οργανισμό

Βύσσινο: Ο μικρός καρπός που κάνει θαύματα στον οργανισμό

healthstat.gr
Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

theissue.gr
Φυτοφάρμακα: Η λίστα του 2025 με τα πιο «καθαρά» και πιο «βρώμικα» φρούτα και λαχανικά

Φυτοφάρμακα: Η λίστα του 2025 με τα πιο «καθαρά» και πιο «βρώμικα» φρούτα και λαχανικά

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Ανησυχία για θερινό ράλι τιμών- Πιέσεις για ενεργοποίηση της ευρωπαϊκής task force

Ηλεκτρισμός: Ανησυχία για θερινό ράλι τιμών- Πιέσεις για ενεργοποίηση της ευρωπαϊκής task force

ienergeia.gr
Αυτές είναι οι πιο ψαγμένες παραλίες της Αττικής που μάλλον δεν έχεις ξανακούσει

Αυτές είναι οι πιο ψαγμένες παραλίες της Αττικής που μάλλον δεν έχεις ξανακούσει

theissue.gr
Κατ’ οίκον παράδοση φαρμάκων: Από σήμερα το νέο μέτρο – Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

Κατ’ οίκον παράδοση φαρμάκων: Από σήμερα το νέο μέτρο – Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

healthstat.gr
Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

theissue.gr