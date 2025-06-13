Games
Mareva Grabowski - Mitsotakis Calls for Reunification of Parthenon Sculptures

Speaking at a cultural event in London hosted by the Parthenon Project, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis made a strong appeal for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece, stating, “It is time for the severed limbs to be reunited and for the monument’s integrity to be restored.” Her remarks came during a high-profile discussion titled “Rethinking a United Kingdom–Greece Cultural Partnership within the British Museum’s 'Reimagination': What Next for the Parthenon Sculptures?”

The gathering, held in the heart of the British capital, brought together cultural figures, political leaders, and advocates of reunification to reflect on the future of the Parthenon Marbles, long housed in the British Museum. Grabowski-Mitsotakis was joined by outspoken reunification supporter Sir Stephen Fry, former UK Shadow Secretary for Culture Baroness Debbonaire, and British politicians Lord Frost and Lord Parkinson.

Drawing on her long-standing involvement in cultural heritage advocacy, Grabowski-Mitsotakis emphasized the significance of the moment. “As an active citizen, I have been engaged in cultural heritage issues for decades. Today, I join my voice with many others because I firmly believe the time has come. We must use this opportunity to pursue a mutually beneficial agreement to reunite the Sculptures,” she said.

She underscored the Parthenon’s unique role as a global emblem of democracy, art, and civilization. The monument, she said, remains incomplete without the marbles that were removed and taken abroad in the 19th century. “The monument was dismembered. It is time to reunite its amputated parts and restore its integrity. The sculptures can only fully regain their conceptual meaning when placed near the temple, in their original setting.”

Grabowski-Mitsotakis also praised Pope Francis’s recent decision to return three fragments of the Parthenon frieze from the Vatican to Greece—a symbolic gesture that, she said, should inspire the United Kingdom to take similar steps. “The reunification sends shivers down the spine. The three fragments—the head of a youth, the horse of Athena’s chariot, and a bearded male head—have returned from the Vatican and now rest where they belong.”

She pointed to the Acropolis Museum in Athens, located at the base of the ancient citadel, as a world-class facility specifically built to house the full collection of Parthenon sculptures. Its design offers visitors a uniquely immersive experience that connects the marbles to the monument they once adorned.

Commenting on ongoing discussions between Greece and the British Museum, she acknowledged that while progress has been made, a final agreement remains out of reach. “Constructive conversations are underway between the Greek government and the British Museum. While we are not yet close to a deal, we remain hopeful and committed,” she said.

The British Museum is currently engaged in a period of reflection and redefinition, reassessing its role in the modern world and planning a major redesign of its Western Wing, set to be unveiled in 2026. Broader conversations about the responsibilities of museums, cultural diplomacy, and international partnerships are shaping its evolving mission.

The Parthenon Project, the initiative behind the event, seeks a pragmatic and collaborative solution—one that respects the interests of both the United Kingdom and Greece. Its goal is to reunite the Parthenon Sculptures not just as a matter of heritage, but as a gesture of cultural respect and cooperation in a rapidly changing world.

