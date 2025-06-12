From Chat Boxes to Cannabis Scripts: Greece’s Troubling Shortcut in Medical Prescriptions

A recent investigation by the Greek news outlet Inside Story has raised serious concerns about the lax regulations surrounding medical cannabis prescriptions in Greece.

A recent investigation by the Greek news outlet Inside Story has raised serious concerns about the lax regulations surrounding medical cannabis prescriptions in Greece. The report revealed that patients can obtain prescriptions for potent cannabis-based medications within minutes—through online chat boxes, without any telephone contact, physical examination, medical history review, or adherence to standard diagnostic procedures. This ease of access has sparked fears that the country could be heading toward a scandal reminiscent of the "Novartis affair," in which improper pharmaceutical practices rocked the political and medical establishment.

The report ignited public debate over the need for tighter controls to ensure that medical cannabis is prescribed responsibly. There is growing unease that, in the absence of meaningful oversight, doctors may begin prescribing cannabis for minor ailments—like a simple headache—when more conventional remedies would suffice. Despite the controversy, Greece's Ministry of Health has so far shown little intention to review or regulate the prescribing behavior of doctors issuing such prescriptions remotely and without proper medical consultation. As a result, the task of uncovering abuses and raising awareness has largely fallen to journalists and investigative media.

Yet the problem extends beyond cannabis. Greece is also facing challenges in the area of drug addiction recovery. A separate but equally troubling issue involves individuals and organizations operating rehabilitation programs without official licensing. Until recently, there was no clear mechanism for holding these operators accountable. That changed this week, when a new ministerial decision came into effect, establishing a formal process for imposing administrative fines on those providing unauthorized detox services.

Under the new rules, fines ranging from €30,000 to €50,000 can be levied against anyone found running an unlicensed rehabilitation program. The responsibility for enforcing these penalties lies with the head of the relevant Regional Health Authority. The process includes issuing a written decision that outlines the violation, identifies the offender, and specifies the amount of the fine. If the offender refuses to cooperate, authorities may call on the Hellenic Police to assist with enforcement.