Alexis Tsipras: Greece Needs a Democratic Renewal to Resist Far-Right and Elite Power

In a forceful and impassioned speech delivered in Athens on Tuesday, former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned that democracy in Greece is facing a moment of profound crisis—threatened not just by far-right populism, but by the tightening grip of oligarchic power.

Speaking at the 2nd International Conference on Democracy and Justice, organized by the Alexis Tsipras Institute, he called for nothing less than a sweeping political and social reawakening, grounded in what he termed a “new patriotism.”

This new patriotism, he said, must be rooted not in nationalism but in resistance to kleptocracy and injustice. “On one side stands our homeland,” he declared. “On the other, their wealth.” With those words, he framed the political landscape in Greece as a struggle not between left and right, but between the interests of the many and the privileges of the few.

Tsipras argued that Greece—and much of the democratic world—stands at a crossroads. Disillusionment is deepening, institutional trust is eroding, and the far right is exploiting these conditions by offering authoritarian solutions dressed up as reforms. In response, he called for the creation of a broad-based, inclusive political movement that transcends traditional party boundaries and reconnects with citizens who feel abandoned and unheard.

“It is the responsibility of all progressive and left-wing forces to resist—together—and to confront fear with hope,” he said.

The former prime minister laid out a vision for a national five-year plan aimed at recovery and democratic renewal. This plan, he explained, must focus on economic development, resilience, justice, and institutional integrity. It must be ambitious enough to inspire a weary and often cynical public, while also addressing the concrete needs of everyday life—dignity in work, fairness in taxation, and meaningful representation.

Central to Tsipras’s argument was the idea that modern democracy is being undermined by an increasingly dominant form of authoritarian capitalism, in which tax breaks for the wealthy and corporate giants come at the expense of public services and middle- and low-income families. He accused the current Greek government, under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, of promoting exactly this model—one that mirrors the policies of authoritarian regimes around the world. According to Tsipras, the government has increased poverty, widened inequality, and enabled record profits for a handful of powerful companies, all while dismantling social protections and democratic checks.

Tsipras defended his own administration’s record, acknowledging that during Greece’s financial crisis his government was forced into fiscal austerity, but insisted that it nonetheless reduced poverty and economic inequality. He contrasted this with the current administration, which, despite inheriting a stabilized economy, has seen poverty rise again—from 17.9% in 2019 to 19.6% in 2024—while the top ten companies on the Greek stock exchange posted record profits of €11.5 billion last year.

He warned that unless progressive forces take bold action, states risk becoming “corporations run by those who govern and the oligarchs who support them.” For Tsipras, the solution is a renewed sense of ethical and democratic purpose—a political vision that emphasizes not only economic justice, but also environmental and territorial security, human dignity, and democratic accountability.

In his conclusion, Tsipras made a direct appeal to reclaim the idea of patriotism from the far right. Rather than using fear to secure votes, he argued, the left must offer a compelling alternative rooted in solidarity, hope, and a future-oriented vision. “We must fight not only for every job, but for the forces of labor, innovation, and creativity,” he said. “We must reclaim not only patriotism, but also the very concept of human security.”