Greek Authorities Crack Down on Suspected Money Laundering Among Tax Debtors

Greek tax authorities have launched an extensive campaign targeting individuals and businesses suspected of using unpaid tax debts to conceal illegal financial activity.

Over the first four months of 2025, Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) conducted sweeping audits focusing on taxpayers with significant overdue obligations to the state. According to official figures, a total of 910 individuals and legal entities with outstanding debts totaling €1.16 billion were placed under close financial and tax scrutiny on suspicions of involvement in money laundering.

These investigations were carried out in coordination with Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority, which during the same period submitted 13 intelligence reports implicating 46 individuals. Based on this information, AADE opened 48 formal cases, 19 of which have already been completed. Authorities assessed approximately €11.5 million in additional taxes as a result of these audits. However, actual revenue recovered so far has been relatively low, with just €737,000 collected.

A growing number of cases involve taxpayers with debts exceeding €50,000 who have failed to repay for more than four months beyond the legal deadline. Greek law allows regional tax offices to file criminal complaints for the offense of non-payment of public debts. At the same time, these offices are examining whether certain cases indicate a broader pattern of illicit activity, particularly in relation to money laundering offenses as defined under Law 4557/2018.

Under this legislation, all tax offices, audit centers, and the Financial and Economic Crime Unit (SDOE) are required to report suspected criminal tax violations to the Anti-Money Laundering Authority. These reports aim to uncover the full scope of the financial dealings of those under suspicion and determine whether their behavior constitutes an attempt to legitimize illicit income through the accumulation of unpaid tax liabilities.