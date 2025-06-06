Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Is Greece About to Repeat Its Energy Mistakes? The Risk Behind Rushed Storage Subsidies

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Is Greece About to Repeat Its Energy Mistakes? The Risk Behind Rushed Storage Subsidies
The government faces a pivotal choice: invest wisely in tomorrow’s technologies or lock in yesterday’s solutions at great public expense.

As Greece accelerates its push toward subsidizing energy storage systems, a fundamental question has yet to be addressed: Has there been any independent, science-based study that forecasts where the cost of storing energy—measured as the Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS)—will stand five years from now?

This isn't a technicality. Without robust projections based on credible analysis, government subsidies risk becoming a new burden on taxpayers—repeating the same costly errors made during earlier renewable energy rollouts.

In past decades, generous subsidies for solar and wind were introduced without a long-term financial plan. Today, Greek consumers are still paying the price. While the market rate for electricity is around €50 per megawatt-hour, subsidized energy through legacy mechanisms costs over €120, a gap covered through additional charges on consumer bills. The public was promised that renewables would drive down prices. Instead, they're paying more than twice the going rate.

What makes the current situation more precarious is the pace of technological change. The cost of batteries—particularly lithium-ion—has been falling rapidly, and the storage technologies considered cutting-edge today may be outdated in just a few years. If the government rushes to subsidize systems based on today’s solutions, it risks locking public investment into technologies that will soon be surpassed. In effect, Greece may end up using taxpayer money to fund yesterday’s breakthroughs instead of tomorrow’s.

This could distort the market by giving outdated technologies artificial advantages, stifling innovation and setting back the transition to more efficient storage solutions. It’s why the Ministry of Environment and Energy must commission an independent, forward-looking study. Such a study should identify not only the expected LCOS by 2030, but also which technologies—lithium, flow batteries, thermal, sodium-based systems, or others—are likely to prevail in the market, and what risks come with early large-scale subsidies.

There's also a broader assumption driving the storage narrative in Greece: that renewable energy is frequently wasted due to curtailments, and that storage is urgently needed to capture this lost power. But here too, the evidence is lacking. No comprehensive economic analysis has demonstrated that the cost of these curtailments exceeds the cost of storing the energy. Given that some current storage systems can cost up to €160,000 per megawatt-hour, it's fair to ask: is the energy being lost truly valuable enough to justify such a high investment?

The economics don’t add up if the so-called "opportunity cost" of lost renewable power is lower than the cost of storing it. And without firm data to prove otherwise, public subsidies for storage can’t be justified—especially in a country still struggling with high energy prices and tight fiscal conditions.

Energy storage is, without question, a key part of the future energy landscape. But whether Greece implements it wisely depends on the choices made now. Unfortunately, early signs point to a familiar pattern: a rush to subsidize without a long-term plan, potentially paving the way for a new wave of rent-seeking. Once again, public money risks being captured by business interests more focused on securing risk-free returns than on driving real innovation.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα: Ποιοι συνταξιούχοι θα λάβουν ενίσχυση 250 ευρώ - Η ρύθμιση

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα: Ποιοι συνταξιούχοι θα λάβουν ενίσχυση 250 ευρώ - Η ρύθμιση

Επιδότηση ενοικίου: Τι προβλέπει το σχέδιο νόμου - Παραδείγματα

Επιδότηση ενοικίου: Τι προβλέπει το σχέδιο νόμου - Παραδείγματα

Αγίου Πνεύματος 2025: Τι ισχύει με τράπεζες, καταστήματα και σούπερ μάρκετ

Αγίου Πνεύματος 2025: Τι ισχύει με τράπεζες, καταστήματα και σούπερ μάρκετ

ΑΣΕΠ: 14.425 προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο - Θέσεις εργασίας για μόνιμους και απόφοιτους λυκείου

ΑΣΕΠ: 14.425 προσλήψεις στο δημόσιο - Θέσεις εργασίας για μόνιμους και απόφοιτους λυκείου

Καιρός Αγίου Πνεύματος 2025: «Κλείδωσαν» τα 38αρια, η πρόγνωση Ζιακοπούλου

Καιρός Αγίου Πνεύματος 2025: «Κλείδωσαν» τα 38αρια, η πρόγνωση Ζιακοπούλου

Θερινές εκπτώσεις 2025: Πότε ξεκινούν - Ποια Κυριακή θα είναι ανοιχτά τα καταστήματα

Θερινές εκπτώσεις 2025: Πότε ξεκινούν - Ποια Κυριακή θα είναι ανοιχτά τα καταστήματα

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Ποιες τροφές δεν πρέπει ποτέ να τρως με γαλακτοκομικά

Ποιες τροφές δεν πρέπει ποτέ να τρως με γαλακτοκομικά

Τριχόπτωση: Βράσε αυτά τα φύλλα για πλούσια και πυκνά μαλλιά λέει η επιστήμη

Τριχόπτωση: Βράσε αυτά τα φύλλα για πλούσια και πυκνά μαλλιά λέει η επιστήμη

Πανσέληνος Ιουνίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια χτυπά η καμπάνα

Πανσέληνος Ιουνίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια χτυπά η καμπάνα

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκαλάκια κολόνιας – Δες πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκαλάκια κολόνιας – Δες πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Αυτά είναι τα ρούχα που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν ποτέ από τη ντουλάπα μιας 50άρας

Αυτά είναι τα ρούχα που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν ποτέ από τη ντουλάπα μιας 50άρας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Launches Secure System for Monitoring Illicit Financial Activity

Greece Launches Secure System for Monitoring Illicit Financial Activity

News In English
Convicted Ex-Folli Follie Boss Stirs Controversy with Business Comeback

Convicted Ex-Folli Follie Boss Stirs Controversy with Business Comeback

News In English
LEGO Establishes Direct Presence in Greece with New Subsidiary

LEGO Establishes Direct Presence in Greece with New Subsidiary

News In English
Christian Hadjiminas Raises €172.6 Million from Theon Share Sales in Just 84 Days

Christian Hadjiminas Raises €172.6 Million from Theon Share Sales in Just 84 Days

News In English

NETWORK

Καύσωνας: Πόση ώρα μπορεί να μείνει το παιδί σας στον ήλιο, ανάλογα με την ηλικία του

Καύσωνας: Πόση ώρα μπορεί να μείνει το παιδί σας στον ήλιο, ανάλογα με την ηλικία του

healthstat.gr
Τζάνειο: Διασωληνωμένη στη ΜΕΘ 62χρονη – Υποβλήθηκε σε λάθος μετάγγιση αίματος

Τζάνειο: Διασωληνωμένη στη ΜΕΘ 62χρονη – Υποβλήθηκε σε λάθος μετάγγιση αίματος

healthstat.gr
Πανσέληνος Ιουνίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια χτυπά η καμπάνα

Πανσέληνος Ιουνίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια χτυπά η καμπάνα

theissue.gr
Καρδιολόγος προτείνει: Το Νο1 πρωινό για υγιή καρδιά

Καρδιολόγος προτείνει: Το Νο1 πρωινό για υγιή καρδιά

healthstat.gr
Ρεύμα: Ακριβότερη κατά 6% η Αθήνα τον Μάιο- Η δεύτερη μεγαλύτερη αύξηση στην Ευρώπη

Ρεύμα: Ακριβότερη κατά 6% η Αθήνα τον Μάιο- Η δεύτερη μεγαλύτερη αύξηση στην Ευρώπη

ienergeia.gr
Χαμηλότερες οι περικοπές ΑΠΕ στο τετράμηνο – Χαμηλό 17 μηνών για το αέριο τον Απρίλιο

Χαμηλότερες οι περικοπές ΑΠΕ στο τετράμηνο – Χαμηλό 17 μηνών για το αέριο τον Απρίλιο

ienergeia.gr
Ποιες τροφές δεν πρέπει ποτέ να τρως με γαλακτοκομικά

Ποιες τροφές δεν πρέπει ποτέ να τρως με γαλακτοκομικά

theissue.gr
Ν. Τσάφος: Οι υψηλές τιμές ρεύματος οφείλονται στο ακριβό φυσικό αέριο – Μονόδρομος η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ

Ν. Τσάφος: Οι υψηλές τιμές ρεύματος οφείλονται στο ακριβό φυσικό αέριο – Μονόδρομος η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ

ienergeia.gr