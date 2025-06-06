LEGO Establishes Direct Presence in Greece with New Subsidiary

LEGO, the renowned Danish multinational toy company, is expanding its operations in Greece with the launch of a new subsidiary, LEGO Hellas Single-Member S.A.

The company was officially registered this week in the Greek General Commercial Registry, marking a significant step in the brand's regional growth strategy.

The newly established entity begins its operations with an initial share capital of €250,000, fully financed by LEGO A/S, the parent company. LEGO Hellas is set to engage in both wholesale and retail trade of toys across various categories. Its activities will also include office administration services, sales representation, and the provision of advertising and marketing solutions, reflecting a comprehensive business presence in the country.

The first Board of Directors of LEGO Hellas consists of Marina Edwards, who assumes the role of President, alongside board members Nadiya Bilous and Catalina Fernandez.

This development marks LEGO’s first direct corporate presence in Greece, underscoring the brand’s commitment to strengthening its footprint in Southern Europe. Widely recognized as one of the world’s most iconic toy makers, LEGO was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Christiansen. The company began as a wooden toy workshop, and its name is derived from the Danish words "leg godt," meaning "play well."

LEGO’s global success soared with the introduction of its signature interlocking plastic bricks in 1958. In recent years, LEGO has broadened its impact by aligning its products with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.