News In English

Greek Government Mediates Basketball League Restart Amid Fierce Rivalry

eurokinissi eurokinissi
Greece’s top basketball league will resume after a brief suspension, following government-led mediation between archrivals Panathinaikos and Olympiacos.

Deputy Sports Minister Giannis Vroutsis announced the decision on Wednesday, thanking both clubs for cooperating with the government's call to de-escalate tensions.
“We’ve turned a corner,” Vroutsis said. “Discussions were constructive and assurances were given for the peaceful completion of the finals.”

The league had been thrown into turmoil after a volatile playoff match between the two powerhouse clubs, marred by crowd abuse, player confrontations, and off-court provocations. With the championship hanging in the balance, the government stepped in to prevent further escalation.

Both Panathinaikos and Olympiacos issued near-identical statements affirming their commitment to finishing the 2024–2025 Basket League finals peacefully and in accordance with fair play. Each also expressed full trust in the Greek judiciary to address any legal disputes that have arisen during the season.

Olympiacos owners Giorgos and Panagiotis Aggelopoulos described their meeting with Vroutsis as productive. “The government is clearly determined for the championship to continue. We’ve said what needed to be said,” they noted. Still, they emphasized the importance of personal responsibility at the executive level, saying the league can only function if club presidents act with maturity.

The brothers were critical of their Panathinaikos counterpart, Dimitris Giannakopoulos. “We’re not the same,” said Giorgos Aggelopoulos. “We can’t be compared to someone who made obscene gestures in the middle of the court.”

Panagiotis Aggelopoulos added that Olympiacos has consistently maintained order at its home games, including derby matches played without the need for security netting—an unusual achievement in the context of Greek sports rivalries.

Giannakopoulos, who also met with Vroutsis, took a more conciliatory tone after the meeting. “It was a very good discussion. The minister proposed a fair solution, and the championship should be decided on the court,” he said.

But before the meeting, he was more combative. Giannakopoulos accused the Olympiacos leadership of ignoring efforts at reconciliation. He said he had been personally targeted by abusive chants, including ones directed at his daughter, during a recent game at SEF. He admitted to responding with an obscene gesture, which led to his ejection, but insisted he had not provoked the crowd.

He also criticized refereeing standards and claimed that failure to follow protocol on fan misconduct had altered the fairness of the competition. “According to the rules, after five offensive chants, the game should stop and Panathinaikos should be declared champion,” he said.

