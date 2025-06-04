Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Generation Gap at the Ballot Box: How Older Voters Are Shaping Greece’s Political Future

Image of Giannis Albanis Giannis Albanis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
A new poll by MRB for Open TV reveals a striking generational divide in Greek voting intentions, raising not only political questions but also deeper concerns about the country’s social cohesion.

While Greek politics has long been shaped by ideological shifts and party realignments, the latest data underscores how age has become one of the most significant factors determining voter behavior.

Across the general population, the ruling center-right party New Democracy leads with 22.7%, followed by Course of Freedom—a populist, anti-establishment party—at 11.9%, and the center-left PASOK at 10.1%.

Other parties trail behind, with Greek Solution at 8.2%, the Communist Party (KKE) at 6.5%, and SYRIZA, once the dominant force on the left, registering just 4.2%. These figures alone offer a snapshot of Greece’s fragmented political landscape, but the real story lies beneath the surface—in the starkly different preferences expressed across age groups.

Among young voters aged 17 to 24, Course of Freedom comes out on top with 17%, followed by PASOK and the Communist Party. New Democracy, by contrast, secures just 6.8% in this group. The trend continues in the 25 to 34 age bracket, where Course of Freedom again leads, while New Democracy lags significantly.

However, this pattern reverses dramatically among older voters. In the 65 and over category, New Democracy dominates with a sweeping 38.2%, a figure that far outpaces any other party’s performance across all age groups.

This generational divergence is clear and consistent. The younger the voter, the more likely they are to support anti-establishment or non-traditional parties. The older the voter, the stronger the preference for New Democracy, with its message of stability and experience.

The data also shows that PASOK maintains a relatively even presence across age groups, though with notable dips in the 35–44 and 55–64 brackets. Greek Solution, a far-right party, finds its core support among middle-aged voters.

The idea that young people tend to vote for left-wing or progressive parties is not a uniquely Greek phenomenon, but it doesn’t tell the full story. The popularity of Course of Freedom—a party that explicitly rejects the traditional left-right divide—among the young suggests that their political choices are driven more by dissatisfaction with the system than by ideological loyalty. This complexity is echoed in the findings of political scientist Panagiotis Kousteni, who has studied youth voting trends in Greece from 1974 to 2023.

He notes that while the radical youth movements of the 1960s and 70s helped cement the idea of progressive youth politics, this pattern has fluctuated significantly in more recent decades, sometimes even reversing.

In this light, the current generational divide revealed by MRB’s polling is not the result of some timeless ideological inclination among the young. Rather, it reflects a specific moment in Greek politics, shaped by frustration with the government and political establishment more broadly. The rejection of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his administration by younger voters is not inevitable—it is circumstantial.

Yet despite the symbolic weight of youth discontent, its practical impact on elections remains limited. Professor Nikos Marantzidis of the University of Macedonia points out that younger voters carry less electoral weight for two reasons. First, Greece is an aging society, meaning older voters make up a larger share of the electorate. Second, younger people tend to participate less in elections. Many are politically disengaged or physically distant from their official places of residence—particularly those working in tourism—making it more difficult for them to vote. In polling, as in elections, the voices of older voters simply count for more.

This explains why New Democracy’s overwhelming support among voters aged 65 and older matters so much more than its low numbers among the youth. As long as the party maintains a strong lead with the country’s most politically active demographic, its hold on power remains firm.

But this dynamic raises deeper questions about the direction of Greek democracy. What does it mean for social cohesion when the political preferences of the old and young diverge so dramatically? Can a society sustain itself when the aspirations of younger generations are so clearly out of sync with the choices of those who hold political power? And if these younger voices do not find representation through the ballot box, might they seek it elsewhere—in the streets, through protest and direct action, rather than through the corridors of the political system?

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Πανελλήνιες 2025 ΓΕΛ: Τα θέματα και οι απαντήσεις σε Λατινικά, Χημεία και Πληροφορική

Πανελλήνιες 2025 ΓΕΛ: Τα θέματα και οι απαντήσεις σε Λατινικά, Χημεία και Πληροφορική

Επιδόματα ΟΠΕΚΑ: Οι νέες αυξήσεις και οι αλλαγές στα κριτήρια

Επιδόματα ΟΠΕΚΑ: Οι νέες αυξήσεις και οι αλλαγές στα κριτήρια

Ανοίγει «παράθυρο σωτηρίας» για οικοδομικές άδειες με μπόνους δόμησης

Ανοίγει «παράθυρο σωτηρίας» για οικοδομικές άδειες με μπόνους δόμησης

Υποχρεωτική η συγκατάθεση όλων των συνιδιοκτητών για τις μισθώσεις μέσω myAADE

Υποχρεωτική η συγκατάθεση όλων των συνιδιοκτητών για τις μισθώσεις μέσω myAADE

Μάτι: Στα ελαφρυντικά θα κριθούν οι ποινές των 10 καταδικασθέντων

Μάτι: Στα ελαφρυντικά θα κριθούν οι ποινές των 10 καταδικασθέντων

Καιρός: Ζέστη διαρκείας με 39άρια - Η πιο ζεστή ημέρα

Καιρός: Ζέστη διαρκείας με 39άρια - Η πιο ζεστή ημέρα

Ένα Masterclass που μύριζε κρασί και τεχνολογία!

Ένα Masterclass που μύριζε κρασί και τεχνολογία!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Αυτό το μεσογειακό βότανο επιβραδύνει την εσωτερική γήρανση του σώματος

Αυτό το μεσογειακό βότανο επιβραδύνει την εσωτερική γήρανση του σώματος

Τριχόπτωση: Βράσε αυτά τα φύλλα για πλούσια και πυκνά μαλλιά λέει η επιστήμη

Τριχόπτωση: Βράσε αυτά τα φύλλα για πλούσια και πυκνά μαλλιά λέει η επιστήμη

Βασίλης Καρράς: Τα τελευταία του λόγια στον Δημήτρη Χρυσοχοΐδη – «Πριν φύγει είχε πει…»

Βασίλης Καρράς: Τα τελευταία του λόγια στον Δημήτρη Χρυσοχοΐδη – «Πριν φύγει είχε πει…»

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκαλάκια κολόνιας – Δες πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκαλάκια κολόνιας – Δες πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Δεν είναι η στέβια: Το είδος της ζάχαρης που μπορείς να τρως χωρίς τύψεις

Δεν είναι η στέβια: Το είδος της ζάχαρης που μπορείς να τρως χωρίς τύψεις

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Euroxx Initiates Coverage on Alter Ego Media with Strong Growth Outlook

Euroxx Initiates Coverage on Alter Ego Media with Strong Growth Outlook

News In English
UAE Tycoon Expands into Greece with New Data Center Company

UAE Tycoon Expands into Greece with New Data Center Company

News In English
Judiciary Signals Preferences for Supreme Court Leadership in Landmark Vote

Judiciary Signals Preferences for Supreme Court Leadership in Landmark Vote

News In English
Alexis Tsipras Warns of Greece&#039;s “Balkanization,” Blames Government for Worsening Brain Drain

Alexis Tsipras Warns of Greece's “Balkanization,” Blames Government for Worsening Brain Drain

News In English

NETWORK

Ελληνικός καφές: 4 λόγοι για να πίνετε κάθε μέρα

Ελληνικός καφές: 4 λόγοι για να πίνετε κάθε μέρα

healthstat.gr
Πριμ 1% στο WACC του ΑΔΜΗΕ λόγω διασύνδεσης Κρήτης–Αττικής

Πριμ 1% στο WACC του ΑΔΜΗΕ λόγω διασύνδεσης Κρήτης–Αττικής

ienergeia.gr
Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκαλάκια κολόνιας – Δες πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

Μην πετάς τα άδεια μπουκαλάκια κολόνιας – Δες πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσεις στο σπίτι σου

theissue.gr
Τριχόπτωση: Βράσε αυτά τα φύλλα για πλούσια και πυκνά μαλλιά λέει η επιστήμη

Τριχόπτωση: Βράσε αυτά τα φύλλα για πλούσια και πυκνά μαλλιά λέει η επιστήμη

theissue.gr
Αυτό το μεσογειακό βότανο επιβραδύνει την εσωτερική γήρανση του σώματος

Αυτό το μεσογειακό βότανο επιβραδύνει την εσωτερική γήρανση του σώματος

theissue.gr
ΔΕΠΥ ενηλίκων - Χάρβαρντ: Το τεστ των 6 ερωτήσεων

ΔΕΠΥ ενηλίκων - Χάρβαρντ: Το τεστ των 6 ερωτήσεων

healthstat.gr
Τι δείχνουν τα πράσινα τιμολόγια Ιουνίου για την αγορά ρεύματος

Τι δείχνουν τα πράσινα τιμολόγια Ιουνίου για την αγορά ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
Χωρίς ενδιαφέρον η πρώτη δημοπρασία για τον Κάθετο Διάδρομο – Σε διαβούλευση οι όροι επανάληψης

Χωρίς ενδιαφέρον η πρώτη δημοπρασία για τον Κάθετο Διάδρομο – Σε διαβούλευση οι όροι επανάληψης

ienergeia.gr