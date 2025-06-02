How Close Are We and Who Holds the Key to a Deal on the Parthenon Sculptures?

Negotiations between Greece and the British Museum over the future of the Parthenon Sculptures have made significant progress, with sources in Athens indicating that around 80% of the key issues have been resolved.

However, the final stage of talks remains fraught with complications, and a comprehensive agreement is still elusive. While the broad contours of a deal appear to be taking shape, the remaining disagreements—though fewer—are proving the most difficult to bridge.

At the heart of the ongoing discussions is a formula that would allow for the return of the sculptures to Athens, specifically to the Acropolis Museum, without either side being seen to compromise its legal or moral position. The concept under consideration is a long-term cultural partnership that could be framed as a “loan,” but which in practical terms would be permanent. Despite years of diplomatic dialogue, three key issues are still preventing the agreement from being finalized.

The first relates to the number and selection of sculptures that would be included in any return. Greece seeks the reunification of as much of the Parthenon’s sculptural ensemble as possible, prioritizing pieces that would restore the integrity of the monument. However, the British Museum has been more cautious, suggesting that only a subset of works might be eligible for return—possibly excluding artifacts such as the Caryatid from the Erechtheion. A major concern for Athens is that any final list of items must not imply a permanent separation from those left behind. Greek officials want the agreement to remain open-ended, allowing for the possibility of further returns in the future.

Timing is another point of divergence. The British Museum reportedly prefers a gradual timeline for any exchange, likely linked to the long-term loan of important Greek antiquities for display in London. Greece, however, is pushing for immediate implementation, arguing that after years of negotiations, symbolic and physical reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures should not be delayed any further.

Perhaps the most delicate issue is legal terminology. Both parties are seeking a “hybrid” solution that avoids triggering legal or political backlash in their respective countries. The British Museum wants language that implies a loan, to shield itself from legal challenges or accusations of relinquishing ownership. Meanwhile, Greece cannot accept any framework that undermines its long-standing claim to rightful ownership of the sculptures. While recent public statements have hinted at progress, the legal framing remains a critical hurdle.