Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Government Accused of Undermining Research While Praising It

Greek Government Accused of Undermining Research While Praising It
While the Greek government touts its support for innovation and research, a very different story is playing out on the ground.

Across the country, workers in scientific research and higher education have taken to the streets in a rare nationwide strike, demanding structural reforms and calling attention to what they describe as a long-standing crisis in the sector.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis frequently claims that Greece is transforming “from a country of brain drain to a country of brain gain,” referring to the government’s efforts to attract back highly educated professionals who left during the financial crisis. But for those working in the country’s laboratories, universities, and research institutes, that vision rings hollow. Despite the political rhetoric, deep-rooted problems persist—chronic underfunding, understaffing, precarious employment, and outdated legal frameworks that hamper progress.

The discontent has reached a boiling point. The Panhellenic Federation of Workers in Research Centers and Institutions (POEEK-I) recently organized a 24-hour strike, bringing together dozens of unions from across Greece in what many are calling a historic show of unity. This marks the first time that so many research-sector organizations have coordinated such an action on a national scale.

At the heart of their demands is a call for immediate increases in the budgets of research institutions, the filling of vacant positions, and the elimination of discriminatory employment practices that disproportionately affect younger and more vulnerable workers. The union is also pushing for a unified higher education and research sector, and they want state funding to serve social needs rather than military agendas.

In a strongly worded statement, POEEK-I criticized successive Greek governments for promoting policies that, while claiming to address the brain drain, have in practice followed neoliberal models focused on austerity and cost-cutting. The union points to an “anachronistic and labyrinthine” legal framework that governs research today—one they say creates contradictions, inefficiencies, and room for misinterpretation. Most critically, they argue that the lack of institutional protections for workers allows political leaders and university administrators to exploit divisions between staff categories, eroding job stability and worsening inequalities.

The consequences, they say, are already visible. Two full generations of young scientists have either emigrated, are trapped in flexible and insecure work arrangements, or have simply abandoned their research careers altogether.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Πανελλήνιες 2025 - Έκθεση: Τα θέματα στο Dnews από το Μεθοδικό

Πανελλήνιες 2025 - Έκθεση: Τα θέματα στο Dnews από το Μεθοδικό

Τι ώρα πληρώνεται σήμερα το επίδομα θέρμανσης από την ΑΑΔΕ

Τι ώρα πληρώνεται σήμερα το επίδομα θέρμανσης από την ΑΑΔΕ

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Σήμερα τα οριστικά αποτελέσματα - Πώς ενεργοποιούνται οι επιταγές

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Σήμερα τα οριστικά αποτελέσματα - Πώς ενεργοποιούνται οι επιταγές

Ποιοι δημόσιοι υπάλληλοι θα δουν αναδρομικές αυξήσεις στον μισθό τους

Ποιοι δημόσιοι υπάλληλοι θα δουν αναδρομικές αυξήσεις στον μισθό τους

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Πρόσθετος φόρος για όσους δεν κάλυψαν το όριο ηλεκτρονικών δαπανών

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Πρόσθετος φόρος για όσους δεν κάλυψαν το όριο ηλεκτρονικών δαπανών

Μέτρα για το στεγαστικό: Ακίνητα στην αγορά αλλά γρήγορες δικαστικές διαδικασίες ζητούν οι servicers

Μέτρα για το στεγαστικό: Ακίνητα στην αγορά αλλά γρήγορες δικαστικές διαδικασίες ζητούν οι servicers

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

Public: Επαναπροσδιορίζουν την εμπειρία αγοράς κλιματιστικού

Public: Επαναπροσδιορίζουν την εμπειρία αγοράς κλιματιστικού

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Θυμάσαι εκείνο το βιβλίο που δεν ήθελες να τελειώσει; Ήρθε η ώρα να το ψηφίσεις!

Θυμάσαι εκείνο το βιβλίο που δεν ήθελες να τελειώσει; Ήρθε η ώρα να το ψηφίσεις!

Σε ποια ηλικία να κάνεις παιδιά για να ζήσεις περισσότερο

Σε ποια ηλικία να κάνεις παιδιά για να ζήσεις περισσότερο

Οι τιμές στις top πισίνες της Αθήνας για το 2025 – Από 10 μέχρι 105 ευρώ

Οι τιμές στις top πισίνες της Αθήνας για το 2025 – Από 10 μέχρι 105 ευρώ

Το έλαιο που αντιστρέφει τη φωτογήρανση σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Το έλαιο που αντιστρέφει τη φωτογήρανση σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Το εβδομαδιαίο πρόγραμμα διατροφής της για μια καλλίγραμμη σιλουέτα στα 60 της

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Το εβδομαδιαίο πρόγραμμα διατροφής της για μια καλλίγραμμη σιλουέτα στα 60 της

Νευροεπιστήμονας: Το μυστικό συστατικό που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για αντιγήρανση και μείωση ρυτίδων

Νευροεπιστήμονας: Το μυστικό συστατικό που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για αντιγήρανση και μείωση ρυτίδων

Σχετικά Άρθρα

IMF: Greece Needs Structural Reforms to Catch Up with Europe

IMF: Greece Needs Structural Reforms to Catch Up with Europe

News In English
Diplomatic Storm Brews Over Saint Catherine’s Monastery as Greece Scrambles to Respond to Egypt’s Surprise Move

Diplomatic Storm Brews Over Saint Catherine’s Monastery as Greece Scrambles to Respond to Egypt’s Surprise Move

News In English
How One Insider Helped Expose Greece’s Widespread Abuse of EU Farm Funds

How One Insider Helped Expose Greece’s Widespread Abuse of EU Farm Funds

News In English
Athens Hosts Global Progressives for Second Alexis Tsipras Institute Summit on Democracy and Justice

Athens Hosts Global Progressives for Second Alexis Tsipras Institute Summit on Democracy and Justice

News In English

NETWORK

Πόσες μετακινήσεις αντέχει το ΕΣΥ;

Πόσες μετακινήσεις αντέχει το ΕΣΥ;

healthstat.gr
Σχεδόν 60% της ζήτησης ηλεκτρισμού καλύφθηκε από ΑΠΕ τον Απρίλιο

Σχεδόν 60% της ζήτησης ηλεκτρισμού καλύφθηκε από ΑΠΕ τον Απρίλιο

ienergeia.gr
Οφθαλμίατρος: Αυτό το προϊόν δεν θα το χρησιμοποιούσα ποτέ στα μάτια μου

Οφθαλμίατρος: Αυτό το προϊόν δεν θα το χρησιμοποιούσα ποτέ στα μάτια μου

healthstat.gr
Motor Oil: Περιορισμένη η αξιοποίηση ελληνοβουλγαρικού αγωγού λόγω υψηλού κόστους χρήσης

Motor Oil: Περιορισμένη η αξιοποίηση ελληνοβουλγαρικού αγωγού λόγω υψηλού κόστους χρήσης

ienergeia.gr
Το έλαιο που αντιστρέφει τη φωτογήρανση σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Το έλαιο που αντιστρέφει τη φωτογήρανση σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

theissue.gr
Σε ποια ηλικία να κάνεις παιδιά για να ζήσεις περισσότερο

Σε ποια ηλικία να κάνεις παιδιά για να ζήσεις περισσότερο

theissue.gr
Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Το εβδομαδιαίο πρόγραμμα διατροφής της για μια καλλίγραμμη σιλουέτα στα 60 της

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Το εβδομαδιαίο πρόγραμμα διατροφής της για μια καλλίγραμμη σιλουέτα στα 60 της

theissue.gr
Οι ΑΠΕ ρίχνουν τις τιμές – Στα προ κρίσης επίπεδα η χονδρική ρεύματος

Οι ΑΠΕ ρίχνουν τις τιμές – Στα προ κρίσης επίπεδα η χονδρική ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr