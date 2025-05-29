Games
News In English

Greece Sees Fewer New Businesses and More Bankruptcies in Early 2025

Greece recorded a drop in new business formations and a rise in bankruptcies during the first quarter of 2025, according to figures released today by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The data highlights both ongoing challenges and pockets of resilience in the country’s economic landscape.

From January to March 2025, a total of 36,909 new businesses were registered, marking a 5.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, when registrations reached 39,128.

Despite the year-on-year decline, the numbers still reflect a 6.1% increase from the previous quarter, suggesting tentative signs of recovery following a slowdown at the end of last year.

At the same time, bankruptcies continued on an upward trend. Seventy-one businesses filed for bankruptcy during the first quarter, compared to 62 in the corresponding period of 2024—an increase of 14.5%.

Sectoral performance varied considerably. While some industries showed strong momentum, others faced significant headwinds. The transportation and storage sector recorded a 15.7% rise in new business activity, and the utilities sector—which includes electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply—saw a modest 2.7% increase. In contrast, the construction and manufacturing sectors experienced sharp declines, with new registrations falling by 25.2% and 18.4% respectively.

The regional distribution of new business activity remains concentrated in Attica, the economic heart of Greece and home to the capital, Athens. The region accounted for 14,932 new registrations, particularly in professional, scientific, and technical services. Central Greece followed with 8,106 new businesses, Northern Greece with 8,447, and the islands of the Aegean and Crete with 5,424.

Legal structure also played a role in the makeup of new business entities. Sole proprietorships remained the dominant form, representing 23,619 of the new registrations. They were followed by partnerships, which accounted for 7,724 businesses, other legal types with 5,127, and capital companies with just 439.

