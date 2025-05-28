Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Sets Up Interministerial Committee to Vet Foreign Investments for National Security

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
Greece is introducing a powerful new screening mechanism for foreign direct investments, aimed at protecting national security and public order.

A proposal for the establishment and operation of the Interministerial Committee for the Screening of Foreign Direct Investments will be presented on Wednesday by Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis to the Cabinet, in a session chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The move is part of the implementation of Greece’s new investment screening law, Law 5202/2025.

The committee will serve as a central authority responsible for evaluating whether foreign investments pose a threat to critical sectors of the Greek economy. Working closely with the Foreign Minister, it will assess transactions considered potentially sensitive in terms of national interest.

Oversight and coordination of the process will be handled by the B1 Directorate for Strategic Extroversion Planning within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will also be the primary contact point for foreign investors and relevant government agencies.

Under the new rules, investments will be reviewed before they are finalized—either following a request by the investor or through the state's own initiative. Particular attention will be paid to sectors of strategic importance, such as energy, transportation, healthcare, information technology, and digital infrastructure.

Any foreign acquisition exceeding a 25 percent stake in companies operating within these sectors will automatically trigger scrutiny. In highly sensitive areas—such as defense, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, port infrastructure, and tourism developments in border regions—a lower threshold of 10 percent ownership will apply.

The screening process is designed to be both efficient and thorough. Authorities will evaluate investment dossiers within five days of submission. The committee will then have thirty days to either approve the investment or initiate a more comprehensive investigation. Within an additional thirty days, the committee will issue a recommendation to the Foreign Minister, who will have up to sixty days to make a final decision. If no decision is reached within that time, the investment will be considered approved by default.

A feature of the new system is its provision for proactive oversight. The Greek state will have the authority to initiate reviews independently, even if the investor has not submitted a formal request. Moreover, the B1 Directorate will be granted access to all necessary data for its assessments, bypassing confidentiality restrictions—except in cases of protected legal privilege, such as attorney-client confidentiality.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κτηματολόγιο: Κίνδυνος να χαθούν περιουσίες λόγω αμέλειας των κληρονόμων

Κτηματολόγιο: Κίνδυνος να χαθούν περιουσίες λόγω αμέλειας των κληρονόμων

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Πώς θα κάνετε ένσταση, λίγες ώρες προθεσμία στη ΔΥΠΑ

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Πώς θα κάνετε ένσταση, λίγες ώρες προθεσμία στη ΔΥΠΑ

Μέχρι πότε οι τροποποιητικές φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025 χωρίς πρόστιμο

Μέχρι πότε οι τροποποιητικές φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025 χωρίς πρόστιμο

Συγκλονίζουν οι μαρτυρίες για την Καλλιθέα: «Ακούσαμε την τζαμαρία να σπάει, σπαρακτικές κραυγές και ένα παιδάκι να κλαίει»

Συγκλονίζουν οι μαρτυρίες για την Καλλιθέα: «Ακούσαμε την τζαμαρία να σπάει, σπαρακτικές κραυγές και ένα παιδάκι να κλαίει»

Τι ώρα θα πέσουν καταιγίδες στην Αττική σήμερα

Τι ώρα θα πέσουν καταιγίδες στην Αττική σήμερα

Απεργία των ταξί σήμερα και αύριο - Τα αιτήματα του ΣΑΤΑ

Απεργία των ταξί σήμερα και αύριο - Τα αιτήματα του ΣΑΤΑ

Public: Επαναπροσδιορίζουν την εμπειρία αγοράς κλιματιστικού

Public: Επαναπροσδιορίζουν την εμπειρία αγοράς κλιματιστικού

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Θυμάσαι εκείνο το βιβλίο που δεν ήθελες να τελειώσει; Ήρθε η ώρα να το ψηφίσεις!

Θυμάσαι εκείνο το βιβλίο που δεν ήθελες να τελειώσει; Ήρθε η ώρα να το ψηφίσεις!

Εκπαιδευτικός Όμιλος Πουκαμισάς: 36 Χρόνια Πρωτοπορίας στην Εκπαίδευση

Εκπαιδευτικός Όμιλος Πουκαμισάς: 36 Χρόνια Πρωτοπορίας στην Εκπαίδευση

Feng Shui: Αυτό το φυτό φέρνει χρήματα και επιτυχία – Πρόσεχε, όμως, πού θα το βάλεις

Feng Shui: Αυτό το φυτό φέρνει χρήματα και επιτυχία – Πρόσεχε, όμως, πού θα το βάλεις

Το κούρεμα που κάνει το πρόσωπο να φαίνεται πιο αδύνατο

Το κούρεμα που κάνει το πρόσωπο να φαίνεται πιο αδύνατο

Τι σημαίνει όταν βλέπεις στον ύπνο σου κάποιον που έχει πεθάνει

Τι σημαίνει όταν βλέπεις στον ύπνο σου κάποιον που έχει πεθάνει

Netflix: Μη δεις αυτή την ταινία με το σύντροφό σου – Κλείνει… σπίτια

Netflix: Μη δεις αυτή την ταινία με το σύντροφό σου – Κλείνει… σπίτια

Το φρούτο που προλαμβάνει τη γήρανση και την εμφάνιση ρυτίδων στην επιδερμίδα

Το φρούτο που προλαμβάνει τη γήρανση και την εμφάνιση ρυτίδων στην επιδερμίδα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

UniCredit to Become Major Shareholder in Alpha Bank After Reggeborgh Exit

UniCredit to Become Major Shareholder in Alpha Bank After Reggeborgh Exit

News In English
Joseph Ackermann to Speak in Athens as Europe Reconsiders Its Future Amid Global Uncertainty

Joseph Ackermann to Speak in Athens as Europe Reconsiders Its Future Amid Global Uncertainty

News In English
Greece&#039;s Postal Banking Tradition Revived Through Alpha Bank and Hellenic Post Partnership

Greece's Postal Banking Tradition Revived Through Alpha Bank and Hellenic Post Partnership

News In English
ND’s Karamanlis Probe Sparks Accusations of Cover-Up Over Deadly Train Crash

ND’s Karamanlis Probe Sparks Accusations of Cover-Up Over Deadly Train Crash

News In English

NETWORK

Netflix: Μη δεις αυτή την ταινία με το σύντροφό σου – Κλείνει… σπίτια

Netflix: Μη δεις αυτή την ταινία με το σύντροφό σου – Κλείνει… σπίτια

theissue.gr
Το κούρεμα που κάνει το πρόσωπο να φαίνεται πιο αδύνατο

Το κούρεμα που κάνει το πρόσωπο να φαίνεται πιο αδύνατο

theissue.gr
Το κέρδος για τους καταναλωτές από την ολοκλήρωση της ηλεκτρικής διασύνδεσης Αττικής- Κρήτης

Το κέρδος για τους καταναλωτές από την ολοκλήρωση της ηλεκτρικής διασύνδεσης Αττικής- Κρήτης

ienergeia.gr
Επενδύσεις 152 εκατ. ευρώ στο πρώτο τρίμηνο από τη Motor Oil

Επενδύσεις 152 εκατ. ευρώ στο πρώτο τρίμηνο από τη Motor Oil

ienergeia.gr
ΕΟΠΥΥ: Σκάνδαλο εκατομμυρίων με εικονικές συνταγογραφήσεις

ΕΟΠΥΥ: Σκάνδαλο εκατομμυρίων με εικονικές συνταγογραφήσεις

healthstat.gr
Feng Shui: Αυτό το φυτό φέρνει χρήματα και επιτυχία – Πρόσεχε, όμως, πού θα το βάλεις

Feng Shui: Αυτό το φυτό φέρνει χρήματα και επιτυχία – Πρόσεχε, όμως, πού θα το βάλεις

theissue.gr
Μείζον παραμένει το πρόβλημα του ενεργειακού κόστους για τη βιομηχανία – Οι φθηνές ΑΠΕ δεν φτάνουν στον καταναλωτή

Μείζον παραμένει το πρόβλημα του ενεργειακού κόστους για τη βιομηχανία – Οι φθηνές ΑΠΕ δεν φτάνουν στον καταναλωτή

ienergeia.gr
Ξενοδοχεία σε τροχιά εξοικονόμησης: 200 εκατ. ευρώ σε πράσινες επενδύσεις το 2024

Ξενοδοχεία σε τροχιά εξοικονόμησης: 200 εκατ. ευρώ σε πράσινες επενδύσεις το 2024

ienergeia.gr