Greece Cracks Down on Suspicious Property Deals as Authorities Target High-Value Sales

Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is launching an extensive crackdown on suspicious real estate transactions amid a booming property market.

The move comes as authorities aim to curb tax evasion and money laundering, particularly in high-value deals and transactions conducted in cash — a practice now banned under updated legislation that mandates all property payments be made through official banking channels.

Despite the stricter legal framework, officials believe that large sums of money are still being exchanged informally, in efforts to disguise the real value of transactions. This often involves underreporting the sale price of a property to lower tax liabilities, with the difference paid unofficially.

The crackdown includes a sweeping review of thousands of real estate transactions, with a special focus on cases set to expire from the statute of limitations by the end of 2025. These include not only sales, but also inheritances, donations, and parental transfers — especially those involving properties outside the country’s official system of objective property values. Taxpayers who have used Greece’s €800,000 tax-free allowance for parental property transfers are also under increased scrutiny.

At the heart of the effort is a risk-based audit system powered by automated data analysis. The AADE plans to conduct at least 2,500 targeted inspections in 2025, using cross-referenced information from tax returns, banking records, notary deeds, and property tax filings. Transactions linked to Greece’s “Golden Visa” program, which grants residency to foreign nationals investing in real estate, are also under investigation due to concerns about the potential use of front men and illicit funds.

Authorities are also examining the roles of notaries, land registry officers, and staff at cadastre offices to determine whether they have fulfilled legal obligations — such as verifying that the required ENFIA property tax clearance has been submitted before a transfer is finalized. Local tax offices and specialized capital taxation units are responsible for conducting these audits, and violations can result in fines of up to €1,000.

In 2024, tax officials carried out 1,107 audits related to capital transactions, resulting in taxes and penalties totaling €12.47 million. The cases were selected through automated risk modeling systems and information sourced from both within the tax administration and external institutions.