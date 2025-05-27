Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Cracks Down on Suspicious Property Deals as Authorities Target High-Value Sales

eurokinissi eurokinissi
Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is launching an extensive crackdown on suspicious real estate transactions amid a booming property market.

The move comes as authorities aim to curb tax evasion and money laundering, particularly in high-value deals and transactions conducted in cash — a practice now banned under updated legislation that mandates all property payments be made through official banking channels.

Despite the stricter legal framework, officials believe that large sums of money are still being exchanged informally, in efforts to disguise the real value of transactions. This often involves underreporting the sale price of a property to lower tax liabilities, with the difference paid unofficially.

The crackdown includes a sweeping review of thousands of real estate transactions, with a special focus on cases set to expire from the statute of limitations by the end of 2025. These include not only sales, but also inheritances, donations, and parental transfers — especially those involving properties outside the country’s official system of objective property values. Taxpayers who have used Greece’s €800,000 tax-free allowance for parental property transfers are also under increased scrutiny.

At the heart of the effort is a risk-based audit system powered by automated data analysis. The AADE plans to conduct at least 2,500 targeted inspections in 2025, using cross-referenced information from tax returns, banking records, notary deeds, and property tax filings. Transactions linked to Greece’s “Golden Visa” program, which grants residency to foreign nationals investing in real estate, are also under investigation due to concerns about the potential use of front men and illicit funds.

Authorities are also examining the roles of notaries, land registry officers, and staff at cadastre offices to determine whether they have fulfilled legal obligations — such as verifying that the required ENFIA property tax clearance has been submitted before a transfer is finalized. Local tax offices and specialized capital taxation units are responsible for conducting these audits, and violations can result in fines of up to €1,000.

In 2024, tax officials carried out 1,107 audits related to capital transactions, resulting in taxes and penalties totaling €12.47 million. The cases were selected through automated risk modeling systems and information sourced from both within the tax administration and external institutions.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Φορολογικά κίνητρα για εργασίες στις πολυκατοικίες ζητά η ΠΟΜΙΔΑ

Φορολογικά κίνητρα για εργασίες στις πολυκατοικίες ζητά η ΠΟΜΙΔΑ

Λέκκας για σεισμό στον Κορινθιακό: «Παρακολουθούμε την εξέλιξη - Είναι περιοχή υψηλής σεισμικότητας»

Λέκκας για σεισμό στον Κορινθιακό: «Παρακολουθούμε την εξέλιξη - Είναι περιοχή υψηλής σεισμικότητας»

Τι δείχνουν οι αποδόσεις ομολόγων για το δημόσιο χρέος

Τι δείχνουν οι αποδόσεις ομολόγων για το δημόσιο χρέος

Τραγωδία στη Λευκάδα: Οι τελευταίες στιγμές του Στέφανου - Υπεράνθρωπες προσπάθειες να τον σώσουν

Τραγωδία στη Λευκάδα: Οι τελευταίες στιγμές του Στέφανου - Υπεράνθρωπες προσπάθειες να τον σώσουν

ΕΦΚΑ: Ρυθμίσεις χρεών ανάλογα με το προφίλ του ασφαλισμένου

ΕΦΚΑ: Ρυθμίσεις χρεών ανάλογα με το προφίλ του ασφαλισμένου

Ραγδαίες εξελίξεις στη δολοφονία 69χρονης συμβολαιογράφου στη Ζάκυνθο: Τρεις προσαγωγές

Ραγδαίες εξελίξεις στη δολοφονία 69χρονης συμβολαιογράφου στη Ζάκυνθο: Τρεις προσαγωγές

Εκπαιδευτικός Όμιλος Πουκαμισάς: 36 Χρόνια Πρωτοπορίας στην Εκπαίδευση

Εκπαιδευτικός Όμιλος Πουκαμισάς: 36 Χρόνια Πρωτοπορίας στην Εκπαίδευση

ProntoPegno: Όταν η άμεση ρευστότητα κάνει τη διαφορά

ProntoPegno: Όταν η άμεση ρευστότητα κάνει τη διαφορά

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Πώς θα καλύψεις τις άσπρες τρίχες στα φρύδια

Πώς θα καλύψεις τις άσπρες τρίχες στα φρύδια

Το κούρεμα που κάνει το πρόσωπο να φαίνεται πιο αδύνατο

Το κούρεμα που κάνει το πρόσωπο να φαίνεται πιο αδύνατο

Τι σημαίνει όταν βλέπεις στον ύπνο σου κάποιον που έχει πεθάνει

Τι σημαίνει όταν βλέπεις στον ύπνο σου κάποιον που έχει πεθάνει

Δερματολόγος: Οι περισσότερες κρέμες κατά των ραγάδων είναι απάτη – Οι 2 που λειτουργούν

Δερματολόγος: Οι περισσότερες κρέμες κατά των ραγάδων είναι απάτη – Οι 2 που λειτουργούν

Τα 5 «φυσικά όπλα» που μιμούνται το Botox και μειώνουν τις ρυτίδες

Τα 5 «φυσικά όπλα» που μιμούνται το Botox και μειώνουν τις ρυτίδες

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Police Boost Presence on Public Transport, Report Sharp Drop in Crime

Greek Police Boost Presence on Public Transport, Report Sharp Drop in Crime

News In English
Athens Divided Over Turkey’s Potential Role in EU Defense Initiative

Athens Divided Over Turkey’s Potential Role in EU Defense Initiative

News In English
Greek Bond Yields Reflect Confidence in Public Debt Management

Greek Bond Yields Reflect Confidence in Public Debt Management

News In English
Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Committee to Address Privacy, Digital Reform, and EU Oversight

Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Committee to Address Privacy, Digital Reform, and EU Oversight

News In English

NETWORK

Τι δείχνει η χονδρεμπορική τιμή για τους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος Ιουνίου

Τι δείχνει η χονδρεμπορική τιμή για τους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος Ιουνίου

ienergeia.gr
Ζάχαρη στη διατροφή μας: Πόση πραγματικά χρειαζόμαστε;

Ζάχαρη στη διατροφή μας: Πόση πραγματικά χρειαζόμαστε;

healthstat.gr
Επενδύσεις 152 εκατ. ευρώ στο πρώτο τρίμηνο από τη Motor Oil

Επενδύσεις 152 εκατ. ευρώ στο πρώτο τρίμηνο από τη Motor Oil

ienergeia.gr
Εύκολη συνταγή για σπιτική γρανίτα με γιαούρτι και φρούτα

Εύκολη συνταγή για σπιτική γρανίτα με γιαούρτι και φρούτα

healthstat.gr
Πράσινα καύσιμα: Οι επενδύσεις των ελληνικών διυλιστηρίων και τα επόμενα βήματα στην ενεργειακή μετάβαση

Πράσινα καύσιμα: Οι επενδύσεις των ελληνικών διυλιστηρίων και τα επόμενα βήματα στην ενεργειακή μετάβαση

ienergeia.gr
Πώς θα καλύψεις τις άσπρες τρίχες στα φρύδια

Πώς θα καλύψεις τις άσπρες τρίχες στα φρύδια

theissue.gr
Το κούρεμα που κάνει το πρόσωπο να φαίνεται πιο αδύνατο

Το κούρεμα που κάνει το πρόσωπο να φαίνεται πιο αδύνατο

theissue.gr
Δερματολόγος: Οι περισσότερες κρέμες κατά των ραγάδων είναι απάτη – Οι 2 που λειτουργούν

Δερματολόγος: Οι περισσότερες κρέμες κατά των ραγάδων είναι απάτη – Οι 2 που λειτουργούν

theissue.gr