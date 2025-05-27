Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Committee to Address Privacy, Digital Reform, and EU Oversight

The Greek Strategic Committee for Combating Money Laundering is set to meet this Thursday to discuss a range of critical issues related to the country’s efforts in tackling financial crime.

Among the key items on the agenda is the advancement of a project funded by the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The initiative involves the creation of a digital platform designed to collect and analyze statistical data relevant to the prevention and suppression of money laundering and related offenses—part of Greece’s broader strategy to modernize its institutional tools in line with European standards.

A second major topic will be recent legal developments concerning the Central Registry of Beneficial Ownership, a database that records the individuals who ultimately own or control companies. Greece’s Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, recently ruled that public access to such personal data is not lawful.

The decision—No. 924/2025—follows the reasoning of a European Court of Justice ruling which found that unrestricted public access to beneficial ownership data infringes on individuals' rights to privacy and data protection.

The Greek court also clarified that while this information can be stored for up to ten years following a company’s deregistration, in accordance with Greek law (Law 4734/2020), it cannot be held indefinitely.

This marks a notable shift in the balance between transparency and privacy in the regulation of corporate ownership in Greece.

In addition to these national issues, the committee will also discuss the latest developments at the European level, including the new EU legislative package on anti-money laundering and the expected impact of the newly established European Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA).