Safety Risks Emerge as Majority of Greek Buildings Age Past 40 Years

The tragic death of a man in Patras, struck by falling plaster from a crumbling balcony, has cast a harsh spotlight on a long-ignored danger: the structural decline of Greece’s aging housing stock. In a country where 7 in 10 buildings predate modern seismic codes, and maintenance is too often delayed or neglected, the risks are mounting—and the consequences can be fatal.

Last week, a man in the city of Patras was killed when a chunk of plaster broke off a balcony and struck him. It was a stark and tragic reminder of a growing threat that rarely makes headlines outside Greece: the silent decay of the country’s aging residential buildings. While this incident is not isolated, it may finally serve as the moment to confront a decades-old problem that has been allowed to fester—one involving structural neglect, legal and financial inertia, and the absence of a coordinated national response.

Greece has one of the oldest housing stocks in Europe. According to the Technical Chamber of Greece, roughly 70% of the country’s buildings were constructed before 1985, predating the enforcement of modern seismic regulations. For a country situated in a seismically active region, that fact alone is concerning. Add to that decades of exposure to pollution, poor construction practices, and the wear and tear of time, and the risks become even more serious. In some cases, mid-century buildings have held up surprisingly well, especially those from the 1950s and '60s. But in many others, significant and often ill-advised alterations—such as the removal of support columns or illegal extensions—have compromised structural integrity.

Despite repeated warnings from engineers and technical associations, Greece lacks a national plan for systematically evaluating the structural safety of its residential buildings. Renovations are usually carried out in a piecemeal fashion, often driven by energy efficiency goals rather than safety needs. While energy upgrades are important, they often overlook decaying balconies, facades, and communal spaces—elements that, if left unattended, can and do lead to fatal accidents.

A fundamental challenge is the fragmented nature of property ownership in apartment blocks. These buildings typically have multiple owners, and any decision to carry out maintenance or safety work requires majority approval. In practice, that consensus is difficult to achieve. Some owners may not agree on what needs to be done, while others simply lack the financial means to contribute. The problem is especially acute in urban areas with declining rates of owner occupancy, where absentee landlords have little incentive to invest in upkeep. Building regulations are often decades out of date and rarely revised to reflect modern standards or responsibilities.

Among the most overlooked threats are elevators. Many buildings continue to operate lifts that lack basic safety certification or have not been properly serviced for years. Although the law requires certification and registration with local authorities, enforcement is patchy. Building managers, often untrained and unpaid, may delay action or ignore the law altogether. A recent extension gives buildings until June 30, 2025, to certify their elevators, but unless there is serious mobilization, thousands could face fines of up to €1,500 per owner or manager. More importantly, failure to comply puts lives at risk. Most elevator accidents in Greece are caused by poor maintenance or non-compliance with technical standards. Certification is not an optional extra—it is the bare minimum for safe living.

In such a precarious environment, insurance becomes a vital safeguard. The building manager, typically chosen from among the co-owners, bears legal responsibility for the maintenance and safety of communal spaces. If an accident occurs—especially one that causes injury or death—they can face serious legal consequences. Greek insurers now offer affordable civil liability policies for managers, covering injuries or property damage arising from negligence or omissions. These policies have become increasingly relevant, as court rulings tighten accountability standards. However, insurance is no substitute for prevention. Managers are also expected to insure common-use areas such as stairwells, rooftops, and entrances to ensure that repairs don’t become an unsustainable burden on the residents.

The Greek government has tried to address some of these issues by offering tax incentives for renovation work. The Ministry of Finance is preparing to extend a tax deduction of up to €16,000 per year through 2025 and 2026, aimed at encouraging energy and functional upgrades. Eligible expenses must be documented and paid electronically. For shared expenses covered by building managers, costs can be divided among owners based on their ownership share, provided there's supporting documentation. If implemented effectively—and without excessive red tape—this program could provide a much-needed push toward revitalizing neglected buildings.

Ultimately, Greece’s housing problem is more than a technical or financial issue. It is a social and political challenge. Allowing buildings to deteriorate to the point where they cause injury or death is not simply a matter of age or bad luck—it is a collective failure. In a country with a rich architectural heritage and a deep attachment to property ownership, the stakes are high. A coordinated wave of renovations is not just necessary—it is urgent. Prevention, after all, is always cheaper than the cost of tragedy.