Gucci's Former Athens Home Gets New Life Under French Investor

Veteran French entrepreneur Alain Bern Green is deepening his presence in Greece with the launch of two real estate firms in central Athens, signaling a strategic shift for a pair of landmark properties in upscale Kolonaki. The move marks Green’s latest step in a growing portfolio that spans tech, mining, and now high-end Athenian real estate.

French entrepreneur and investor Alain Bern Green has recently established two new real estate management companies in Athens, signaling a noteworthy move in the heart of the Greek capital’s upscale Kolonaki district. The companies, Tsakalof 27 Monoprosopi S.A. and Tsakalof 29 Monoprosopi S.A., were registered a few days ago in Greece’s General Commercial Registry, each with a share capital of €100,000.

Both entities are focused on the acquisition, sale, leasing, and management of residential and commercial properties, either owned or rented. They also offer broader real estate asset management services. Their names correspond to two high-profile buildings located at 27 and 29 Tsakalof Street, a central and prestigious location in Kolonaki known for its luxury retail and long-standing cultural significance. The building at number 27 was formerly home to a Gucci boutique, while number 29 previously hosted an Intersport store and later the Pow Box gym.

While earlier reports suggested that these properties were owned by Lebanese investors planning to develop a hotel, Green’s involvement and the formation of these two companies appear to signal a different strategic direction.

Alain Bern Green is a veteran figure in the global tech and investment world, with more than three decades of international experience. He has served as an advisor, investor, and board member for prominent companies such as Gemalto and Ingenico. Since founding Candel & Partners SASU in 1992, he has continued to expand his influence across multiple continents, currently holding top executive roles in companies operating in Europe, Africa, and Asia, including Akwaaba Mining Ltd. and Consellior Holding SAS. His business interests span sectors as diverse as gold mining in Ghana and cross-border payments in Singapore.

Green has been active in Greece since 2022, initially through a sole proprietorship established with the legal guidance of Athens-based law firm Zepos & Yannopoulos. He also operates Transferto Greece Monoprosopi IKE, a consulting firm that provides business advisory services. He is officially registered as a resident of Athens, with a listed address on Rigillis Street, a prestigious location not far from the Greek Parliament and national landmarks.

