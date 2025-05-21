Games
Prime Kolonaki Property with Rich Legacy Draws Investor Attention

The modest price point is expected to attract considerable interest from investors, possibly leading to competitive bidding and a higher final sale price.

An apartment once owned by the celebrated poet, author, and humanitarian Nancy Phyllis Horton has been put up for sale in Athens, with sealed bids accepted until July 12. The announcement was made by the executors of Horton’s estate, as part of a process governed by Greek laws on charitable assets.

The property is a 72.81-square-meter (approximately 784 square feet) ground-floor apartment located at the intersection of Alopekis and Herodotou streets in Kolonaki, one of Athens’ most prestigious and historic neighborhoods. Though previously used as office space and currently vacant, the apartment is drawing attention due to its initial asking price of €277,000—remarkably low for the area. The modest price point is expected to attract considerable interest from investors, possibly leading to competitive bidding and a higher final sale price.

This auction, however, is not simply a matter of real estate. The apartment carries significant symbolic and historical resonance. Nancy Horton, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 103, was a prominent figure in Greek cultural life and an unwavering advocate for humanitarian causes. She was the daughter of George Horton, an American philhellene and former U.S. Consul General in both Athens and Smyrna (now İzmir, Turkey), and Aikaterini Sakopoulou, a native of Smyrna.

George Horton played a crucial role during the 1922 destruction of Smyrna, an event that marked the end of the Greek presence in Asia Minor and led to a massive refugee crisis.

As the American consul stationed in the city, he was widely recognized for his bravery and compassion, credited with saving thousands of lives and helping orchestrate the evacuation of approximately 40,000 people. His actions earned him a place in history as a heroic figure, often likened to a "modern-day Lord Byron" for his deep commitment to the Greek people.

Nancy Horton embraced and extended that legacy throughout her life. Her literary work and social engagement focused on preserving the historical memory of Asia Minor’s Christian communities and highlighting the culture and struggles of Hellenism in the region. Through her writing and advocacy, she became a vital link between Greece and the broader international community, working to keep alive the stories and heritage of a lost homeland.

