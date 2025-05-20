New IMF Tool Maps Global Trade from Space, Highlighting Greece’s Maritime Clout

The International Monetary Fund has unveiled a groundbreaking new tool designed to track global trade in near real time by analyzing satellite data from commercial ship movements.

In a recent study titled “Nowcasting Global Trade from Space,” the IMF introduced its new platform, PortWatch, which offers monthly trade flow estimates with a delay of just seven working days after the end of each month. This marks a significant step forward in how global economic activity is measured and monitored.

What makes the tool particularly noteworthy is its relevance to Greece, a global powerhouse in maritime shipping. Greek shipowners control roughly 20% of the world’s dry and liquid bulk shipping capacity, meaning a significant portion of the vessels tracked by the IMF’s system are operated by Greek interests. The new platform uses satellite data and AIS (Automatic Identification System) technology to follow the movement of thousands of commercial vessels — ships that carry approximately 80% of the goods traded across the globe. By doing so, the IMF can now estimate trade volume changes with remarkable speed and accuracy, providing a much faster alternative to traditional data sources.

The study revealed the system’s effectiveness through various case studies. For instance, in Dutch ports, researchers found that conventional trade measurements tended to underestimate actual activity, especially in the case of containers being loaded and unloaded simultaneously. The IMF's model was able to correct these inaccuracies using official port data. It also accounted for ballast water — the water used to stabilize ships on empty legs of a journey — which is not actual cargo but can distort trade figures if not excluded from calculations.

The tool has already proven its value. It captured the dramatic collapse in global trade at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and tracked its subsequent recovery more quickly than traditional methods. Similarly, it registered the trade disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, identifying shifts in shipping patterns and trade flows well before they appeared in standard economic reports.

Beyond real-time tracking, the tool offers insights into the broader geopolitical shifts shaping global commerce. Researchers observed that trade between countries aligned with the United States and those aligned with China has decreased, while trade among countries that remain neutral or outside of these geopolitical blocs has increased. After sanctions were imposed on Russia, for example, European nations sharply reduced their imports of Russian oil, replacing them with oil from the United States and Norway. At the same time, Russia increased its exports to countries such as China, India, and Brazil.

The study also explored whether the world is experiencing a shift toward more localized or regionalized trade, where countries trade more heavily with neighboring partners. The data offered a mixed picture: while intra-regional trade appears to be growing in Asia, the trends in Europe and North America are less pronounced.

Although the IMF emphasizes that this new tool is not a replacement for official trade statistics, it represents a powerful supplement. It gives policymakers, analysts, and business leaders a much-needed head start in understanding the dynamics of the global economy, especially during times of crisis such as natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, or supply chain disruptions.