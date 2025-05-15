Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Eases Offshore Rules for Politicians’ Relatives, Sparking Transparency Concerns

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greece Eases Offshore Rules for Politicians’ Relatives, Sparking Transparency Concerns
A recent amendment to Greece’s asset declaration law has triggered a political storm, with opposition parties accusing the government of weakening crucial safeguards against corruption and conflicts of interest.

The controversy centers on new provisions that allow close relatives of politically exposed persons (PEPs) to hold interests in foreign companies, including those with offshore characteristics, under less stringent conditions than before.

Previously, Greek law imposed a blanket ban on spouses, first-degree relatives, and proxies of PEPs from holding shares in any foreign company. The government now argues that this sweeping restriction infringed on individual economic freedoms and needed to be modernized. Under the new rules, the prohibition applies only to entities based in non-cooperative jurisdictions or countries with preferential tax regimes, such as well-known tax havens.

While officials claim the reform brings proportionality and aligns with international norms, legal and transparency experts are raising red flags. They warn that the amendment could serve as a legal “loophole,” allowing politicians to obscure financial interests through relatives and complex ownership structures.

Critics point to scenarios that highlight how the new framework could be exploited. For example, a relative of a politician could invest in a holding company registered in a high-transparency jurisdiction such as Luxembourg. While that company may appear clean, it could own subsidiaries in Bermuda or the Cayman Islands—tax havens known for limited financial oversight. In such cases, the economic benefits of the offshore entity still flow back to the politically connected individual, but without triggering scrutiny under the revised law.

Another concern involves the use of intellectual property transfers for tax optimization. A relative might hold shares in a startup based in Ireland, a country not flagged under the new restrictions. If that startup shifts its intellectual property to a subsidiary in the Cayman Islands, it effectively reaps offshore benefits while remaining technically compliant with the law.

Perhaps most troubling are trusts and nominee shareholder arrangements. A former spouse of a government minister, for instance, could be the beneficiary of a trust registered in Guernsey, which then holds assets in multiple global investment firms. Such ownership is notoriously difficult to trace and is not explicitly addressed by the amendment—raising concerns about whether real oversight is even possible.

Experts stress that the law’s focus on a company’s legal or operational headquarters is no longer sufficient in an era of global finance. Multinational structures often use transparent jurisdictions as facades, while profits are funneled through subsidiaries in offshore tax havens. Moreover, the absence of a robust mechanism to verify the true beneficial owner leaves the system reliant on self-reporting—effectively allowing insiders to police themselves.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Ποιοι μοριοδοτούνται και ποιοι μένουν εκτός

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός 2025: Ποιοι μοριοδοτούνται και ποιοι μένουν εκτός

Νόμιμα «παραθυράκια» για offshore συγγενών πολιτικών – Το παρασκήνιο της τροπολογίας για το Πόθεν Έσχες

Νόμιμα «παραθυράκια» για offshore συγγενών πολιτικών – Το παρασκήνιο της τροπολογίας για το Πόθεν Έσχες

ΑΣΕΠ: Διορία μέχρι το βράδυ για τις αιτήσεις στον 2ο πανελλήνιο διαγωνισμό

ΑΣΕΠ: Διορία μέχρι το βράδυ για τις αιτήσεις στον 2ο πανελλήνιο διαγωνισμό

Αλλάζει ο καιρός από το απόγευμα, έρχονται βροχές και καταιγίδες - Σταθερά ψηλά η θερμοκρασία

Αλλάζει ο καιρός από το απόγευμα, έρχονται βροχές και καταιγίδες - Σταθερά ψηλά η θερμοκρασία

Σχολικός Νοσηλευτής: Πότε και πού οι αιτήσεις γονέων για τη νέα σχολική χρονιά

Σχολικός Νοσηλευτής: Πότε και πού οι αιτήσεις γονέων για τη νέα σχολική χρονιά

Φρίκη στις ΗΠΑ: Ζευγάρι κρατούσε αιχμάλωτη έφηβη σε κλουβί για σκυλιά

Φρίκη στις ΗΠΑ: Ζευγάρι κρατούσε αιχμάλωτη έφηβη σε κλουβί για σκυλιά

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Το ρόφημα που λειτουργεί σαν «botox» για το δέρμα

Το ρόφημα που λειτουργεί σαν «botox» για το δέρμα

Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

Τα 4 πολύτιμα αντικείμενα από το σπίτι της γιαγιάς που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάξεις

Τα 4 πολύτιμα αντικείμενα από το σπίτι της γιαγιάς που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάξεις

Ψυχίατρος Χάρβαρντ: Τα 5 πράγματα που δεν κάνω ποτέ για να «τα έχω 400»

Ψυχίατρος Χάρβαρντ: Τα 5 πράγματα που δεν κάνω ποτέ για να «τα έχω 400»

Πώς να στεγνώνεις μαλλιά σου για να φαίνονται σαν να βγήκες από το κομμωτήριο

Πώς να στεγνώνεις μαλλιά σου για να φαίνονται σαν να βγήκες από το κομμωτήριο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Gen Z and Millennials Navigate Work Pressures and Pursue Purpose, Deloitte Survey Finds

Greek Gen Z and Millennials Navigate Work Pressures and Pursue Purpose, Deloitte Survey Finds

News In English
Eastern Mediterranean Route to Greece Sees 30% Drop in Irregular Crossings

Eastern Mediterranean Route to Greece Sees 30% Drop in Irregular Crossings

News In English
Greeks Work the Most in the EU – But Take Home the Least

Greeks Work the Most in the EU – But Take Home the Least

News In English
Greece Introduces National Screening Mechanism for Foreign Investments

Greece Introduces National Screening Mechanism for Foreign Investments

News In English

NETWORK

Περιορισμένες οι δυνατότητες των «έξυπνων μετρητών»- Τι λένε οι προμηθευτές ρεύματος

Περιορισμένες οι δυνατότητες των «έξυπνων μετρητών»- Τι λένε οι προμηθευτές ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
Τα 4 πολύτιμα αντικείμενα από το σπίτι της γιαγιάς που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάξεις

Τα 4 πολύτιμα αντικείμενα από το σπίτι της γιαγιάς που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάξεις

theissue.gr
Απώλεια όσφρησης: «Καμπανάκι» για πρόωρο θάνατο και άνοια

Απώλεια όσφρησης: «Καμπανάκι» για πρόωρο θάνατο και άνοια

healthstat.gr
Ψυχίατρος Χάρβαρντ: Τα 5 πράγματα που δεν κάνω ποτέ για να «τα έχω 400»

Ψυχίατρος Χάρβαρντ: Τα 5 πράγματα που δεν κάνω ποτέ για να «τα έχω 400»

theissue.gr
Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

Μοιάζει με νησί αλλά πληρώνεις τα μισά: Ο ιδανικός προορισμός για διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025

theissue.gr
Τα φρούτα που μπορούν να ανεβάσουν την χοληστερίνη

Τα φρούτα που μπορούν να ανεβάσουν την χοληστερίνη

healthstat.gr
Χρωματιστά τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Πυρά από ΔΕΗ και Ήρων για τις ρυθμίσεις ΡΑΑΕΥ

Χρωματιστά τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Πυρά από ΔΕΗ και Ήρων για τις ρυθμίσεις ΡΑΑΕΥ

ienergeia.gr
Η Κομισιόν ανοίγει τη συζήτηση για τα δίκτυα – Σε δημόσια διαβούλευση το νέο πλαίσιο

Η Κομισιόν ανοίγει τη συζήτηση για τα δίκτυα – Σε δημόσια διαβούλευση το νέο πλαίσιο

ienergeia.gr