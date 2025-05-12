Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s Ambitious Push for Domestic Role in €28 Billion Defense Plan Faces Structural Hurdles

eurokinissi eurokinissi
Greece is attempting to transform its defense industrial base within just twelve years.

At the DEFEA 2025 international defense exhibition in Athens, there was broad consensus among industry experts and policymakers: Greece’s ambition to secure at least 25% domestic participation in its €28 billion defense procurement programs by 2037 is a formidable and multifaceted challenge.

While this target has been officially set, the real difficulty lies not in its legal standing but in the scale of systemic change required to achieve it.

Greece is attempting to transform its defense industrial base within just twelve years—an uphill task considering the technological, industrial, and institutional deficits that have built up over decades of limited investment, strategic neglect, and minimal local involvement in major defense programs.

Although the country has recently taken commendable steps to revitalize the sector, including new initiatives and early signs of increased activity, the gap between current capabilities and the 25% goal remains considerable.

This is not merely a technical or funding issue. At its heart, the challenge is structural and institutional. Greece’s defense ecosystem continues to be hindered by a lack of long-term strategic planning, excessive reliance on foreign suppliers, a slow-moving bureaucracy, inconsistent research and development frameworks, and fragmented support for small and medium-sized enterprises. Innovation remains shallow, and the connection between universities and the defense manufacturing sector is still underdeveloped.

Even Greece’s most promising indigenous projects—such as efforts to develop a national naval vessel or military vehicle—are struggling to advance, largely because the country is starting from a near-zero baseline in autonomous design and production.

Participation in collaborative European initiatives like the “Achilles’ Shield” air defense system or domestic drone development offers some hope, but these require long-term political commitment and steady investment.

Without a modern institutional framework that fosters public-private partnerships, significant investment in skilled labor and know-how, and strategic alliances with leading global defense players, Greece’s 25% target risks remaining aspirational.

For international observers, the Greek case serves as a revealing example of how rebuilding sovereign defense capacity is as much about long-term planning and institutional reform as it is about budgets and procurement.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Τι ώρα και πού θα πέσουν καταιγίδες στην Αθήνα σήμερα

Τι ώρα και πού θα πέσουν καταιγίδες στην Αθήνα σήμερα

Αρχαιολόγοι ανακάλυψαν κατά λάθος κρυμμένο «παπικό παλάτι» κάτω από τη Ρώμη

Αρχαιολόγοι ανακάλυψαν κατά λάθος κρυμμένο «παπικό παλάτι» κάτω από τη Ρώμη

Επεκτείνεται και σε άλλους κλάδους η ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας

Επεκτείνεται και σε άλλους κλάδους η ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας

«Φρένο» στον αυτοκινούμενο τουρισμό στην Ελλάδα – Αντιδράσεις από Ευρωπαίους ταξιδιώτες

«Φρένο» στον αυτοκινούμενο τουρισμό στην Ελλάδα – Αντιδράσεις από Ευρωπαίους ταξιδιώτες

Η «σύμπτωση» πίσω από το «ιπτάμενο παλάτι» που χαρίζει στον Τραμπ το Κατάρ

Η «σύμπτωση» πίσω από το «ιπτάμενο παλάτι» που χαρίζει στον Τραμπ το Κατάρ

Με «άρωμα φθινοπώρου» ξεκινά η εβδομάδα - Βροχές, πτώση θερμοκρασίας και σκόνη

Με «άρωμα φθινοπώρου» ξεκινά η εβδομάδα - Βροχές, πτώση θερμοκρασίας και σκόνη

Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

Λίπος στην κοιλιά: Πώς θα το ξεφορτωθείς αν είσαι άνω των 50

Λίπος στην κοιλιά: Πώς θα το ξεφορτωθείς αν είσαι άνω των 50

Δεν προσπαθεί να σε φιλήσει – Για ποιο λόγο ο σκύλος σου γλείφει το πρόσωπό σου

Δεν προσπαθεί να σε φιλήσει – Για ποιο λόγο ο σκύλος σου γλείφει το πρόσωπό σου

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Το αγαπημένο της βερνίκι νυχιών είναι η απόλυτα σικάτη τάση της άνοιξης

Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Το αγαπημένο της βερνίκι νυχιών είναι η απόλυτα σικάτη τάση της άνοιξης

Σχετικά Άρθρα

PASOK to Pursue Felony Charges Against Ex-Minister in Tempi Tragedy

PASOK to Pursue Felony Charges Against Ex-Minister in Tempi Tragedy

News In English
Greece Mandates University Security Plans and Toughens Student Conduct Rules

Greece Mandates University Security Plans and Toughens Student Conduct Rules

News In English
Chevron Reaffirms Strategic Interest in Greek Hydrocarbons

Chevron Reaffirms Strategic Interest in Greek Hydrocarbons

News In English
Ultra-Luxury Yacht Cruises Emerge as Greece’s New Tourism Trend

Ultra-Luxury Yacht Cruises Emerge as Greece’s New Tourism Trend

News In English

NETWORK

Φυσικό αέριο: Σε διαπραγμάτευση οι νέοι στόχοι αποθήκευσης – Προς μεγαλύτερη ευελιξία η ΕΕ ενόψει χειμώνα

Φυσικό αέριο: Σε διαπραγμάτευση οι νέοι στόχοι αποθήκευσης – Προς μεγαλύτερη ευελιξία η ΕΕ ενόψει χειμώνα

ienergeia.gr
Λίπος στην κοιλιά: Πώς θα το ξεφορτωθείς αν είσαι άνω των 50

Λίπος στην κοιλιά: Πώς θα το ξεφορτωθείς αν είσαι άνω των 50

theissue.gr
Πρεμιέρα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος σε επιχειρήσεις – Πώς και ποιοι δικαιούνται ενίσχυση για το ενεργειακό κόστος Δεκεμβρίου–Φεβρουαρίου

Πρεμιέρα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος σε επιχειρήσεις – Πώς και ποιοι δικαιούνται ενίσχυση για το ενεργειακό κόστος Δεκεμβρίου–Φεβρουαρίου

ienergeia.gr
Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

Πώς θα αντιστρέψεις φυσικά τις λευκές τρίχες χωρίς τοξικές βαφές

theissue.gr
Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

Τα 2 μπαχαρικά που πρέπει να βάλεις στον καφέ σου για ενίσχυση μεταβολισμού

theissue.gr
Ποια ομάδα αίματος έχει προβάδισμα στη μακροζωία

Ποια ομάδα αίματος έχει προβάδισμα στη μακροζωία

healthstat.gr
Πώς να φτιάξετε την τέλεια vegan σαλάτα caesar - Συνταγή

Πώς να φτιάξετε την τέλεια vegan σαλάτα caesar - Συνταγή

healthstat.gr
Γιατί όλο και περισσότεροι άνθρωποι έχουν αλλεργίες

Γιατί όλο και περισσότεροι άνθρωποι έχουν αλλεργίες

healthstat.gr