Eurobank Named Top Employer for Greeks Abroad in National Effort to Reverse Brain Drain

Eurobank has been recognized as the “Top Employer for Greeks from Abroad” by the nonprofit initiative Hellenism in Action – BrainReGain, for its leadership in helping reverse the country’s long-standing brain drain and reintegrate highly skilled Greek professionals into the domestic job market.

The award reflects Eurobank’s sustained commitment to attracting Greek talent from around the world and aligns with broader national goals of professional repatriation. Over the past three years, the bank has hired 600 professionals, with plans to recruit an additional 300 in 2025, drawing from both the local and international talent pool. Its strategy focuses on renewing the workforce with specialized younger talent while also retaining experienced professionals and ensuring equitable access to training and advancement.

A key part of this approach is Eurobank’s active involvement in mentoring programs, professional development, and leadership opportunities for members of the Greek diaspora. These efforts are designed not only to encourage return but to create lasting career pathways that help repatriated professionals build their future in Greece. Most of those returning have come from the UK, followed by the Netherlands, Germany, and Luxembourg, with high demand in sectors such as corporate and investment banking, IT, digital services, risk management, and private banking. Notably, 91% of these hires are in mid- to senior-level roles with competitive compensation.

The award was presented during the annual BrainReGain Conference, “Powering Greece Forward,” held on May 6, 2025, at the Athens Concert Hall under the auspices of Greece’s leading business associations. Eurobank stood out as the only Greek systemic bank among 51 companies honored this year. Natassa Paschali, General Manager and Group Chief Human Resources Officer, accepted the award, emphasizing the bank’s role in fostering innovation, sustainable development, and long-term job creation across the country.

Eurobank has been a BrainReGain member since 2019, offering mentoring and career guidance to Greeks abroad. Its efforts are also part of a broader initiative, “Forward for the Family,” which aims to strengthen Greece’s demographic resilience by supporting employment, especially in remote and underserved regions. Through strategic hiring and investment, Eurobank continues to play a leading role in shaping a more inclusive and opportunity-driven Greek economy.

