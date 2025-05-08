Games
Accountants in Greece Penalized for Failing to Report Suspicious Transactions

Accountants in Greece Penalized for Failing to Report Suspicious Transactions
In Greece, a growing number of accountants and tax professionals are facing severe legal consequences as authorities intensify efforts to combat tax evasion and money laundering.

The sweeping enforcement of Law 4557/2018, which aligns with EU directives on the prevention of financial crime, has placed the accounting profession under unprecedented scrutiny.

The law mandates that professionals involved in financial or commercial transactions, including accountants, must apply strict due diligence to their client relationships. They are legally required to report any suspicious activity or attempted transactions that could be linked to money laundering or terrorism financing. Failure to do so can now result in criminal charges, even if the accountant was not directly involved in the illicit activity.

What is particularly alarming for the sector is that the line between administrative oversight and criminal liability has become dangerously thin. In practice, many accountants are being prosecuted not for what they did, but for what they failed to report. Cases involving fake invoices have become a focal point, with prosecutors arguing that accountants either knew or should have known that their clients were engaging in fraudulent activity. Even those who lacked full access to client records or had no intent to conceal wrongdoing are finding themselves accused of complicity or aiding cover-ups.

One of the most contentious aspects is the retroactive application of these expectations. Some professionals are being held accountable for long-standing practices that were previously overlooked or informally tolerated. Now, the same behaviors are being reclassified as criminal omissions. This shift has created a climate of fear and uncertainty, with many in the profession worried that a single oversight — intentional or not — could lead to life-altering penalties.

Greek authorities argue that these measures are necessary to align the country with international standards on transparency and anti-corruption. The enforcement campaign is also seen as a response to years of criticism over Greece’s struggles with tax compliance and economic crime. However, critics warn that the current approach risks scapegoating intermediaries who may not have had the authority or information to prevent client misconduct.

