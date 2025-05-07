Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

From Ancient Roots to Startup Routes: Athens Debuts Panathēnea 2025

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
From Ancient Roots to Startup Routes: Athens Debuts Panathēnea 2025
A new international festival rooted in ancient tradition but focused firmly on the future opens today in Greece’s capital. Panathēnea 2025 marks the debut of a unique initiative designed to connect the global startup and venture capital community through dialogue, competition, and celebration.

Drawing inspiration from the Panathenaic Festival of classical antiquity—which once unified the city-state through athletic contests, rituals, and cultural events—this contemporary version reimagines that spirit of unity in the context of innovation and entrepreneurship. Held in the heart of Athens and running through May 9, Panathēnea aims to become a fixture on the international calendar for founders, investors, creatives, and changemakers alike.

The event opens with “Founders Day,” a closed-door gathering that brings together startup founders and leading investors from around the world. Eschewing stages and formal panels, the day focuses on open, candid conversations about the real challenges entrepreneurs face today. It’s a rare space for deep peer-to-peer exchange—something that organizers believe is often missing from high-profile tech gatherings.

Among those participating are some of the most prominent names in the Greek and international startup ecosystem, including Alexis Pantazis (Hellas Direct), Alexandros Argyros (Moonfare / BlueLayer), Giorgos Chatzigeorgiou (Skroutz), Conno Christou (Keragon), Paminos Kyrkinis (Efood), and Giorgos Tsarouchas (Dialectica). Their presence underscores Panathēnea’s goal of putting Athens on the map as a serious player in global innovation.

The festival is not just another tech conference. It blends high-level business dialogue with a vibrant cultural and social program, featuring keynote talks, startup competitions, themed workshops, interactive exhibitions, and community events across the city. It seeks to foster meaningful engagement across disciplines, encouraging entrepreneurs, investors, artists, and policy leaders to think beyond silos and toward collective impact.

Behind the initiative is Panathēnea AMKE, a nonprofit organization headed by Lars Rasmussen, the Danish co-founder of Google Maps and a former Facebook executive. The organizing team itself is composed entirely of university students and recent graduates, working under the mentorship of an international advisory board with deep experience in technology, investment, and strategic leadership. That grassroots energy, combined with heavyweight expertise, gives Panathēnea a distinctive edge.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

H&amp;M: Πρωταγωνιστής της μόδας με σεβασμό στο περιβάλλον και τον άνθρωπο

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Η Kärcher ανοίγει νέο κατάστημα στην Πάτρα και σας προσκαλεί στα εγκαίνια

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ο απόλυτος οδηγός για την επιτυχία στον Διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 2025

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ξαφνική ενόχληση; Αντιμετώπισε την ουρολοίμωξη άμεσα και φυσικά!

Ποιοι πρέπει να κάνουν τροποποιητικές δηλώσεις στην εφορία

Ποιοι πρέπει να κάνουν τροποποιητικές δηλώσεις στην εφορία

Επίδομα παιδιού Α21: Ποιοι μένουν χωρίς προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Επίδομα παιδιού Α21: Ποιοι μένουν χωρίς προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Μετατροπή καταστημάτων και γραφείων σε κατοικίες – Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Μετατροπή καταστημάτων και γραφείων σε κατοικίες – Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Στεγαστική κρίση: Υποσχέσεις, επιδοτήσεις και τα κενά της πολιτικής

Στεγαστική κρίση: Υποσχέσεις, επιδοτήσεις και τα κενά της πολιτικής

Ινδία - Πακιστάν: Η διαμάχη για το Κασμίρ σε 30 δευτερόλεπτα

Ινδία - Πακιστάν: Η διαμάχη για το Κασμίρ σε 30 δευτερόλεπτα

«Ακυρώνουν» τον τουρισμό με αυτοκινούμενα - Μόνο σε καμπινγκ η στάθμευσή τους

«Ακυρώνουν» τον τουρισμό με αυτοκινούμενα - Μόνο σε καμπινγκ η στάθμευσή τους

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Τα 5 καλύτερα φυτά εσωτερικού χώρου που δε χρειάζονται ηλιακό φως

Τα 5 καλύτερα φυτά εσωτερικού χώρου που δε χρειάζονται ηλιακό φως

Το άγνωστο νησί – «φάντασμα» με τις εξωτικές παραλίες δίπλα στην Αθήνα

Το άγνωστο νησί – «φάντασμα» με τις εξωτικές παραλίες δίπλα στην Αθήνα

Πανσέληνος Μαΐου 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 4 ζώδια που πρέπει να προσέχουν

Πανσέληνος Μαΐου 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 4 ζώδια που πρέπει να προσέχουν

Βανδή – Μπισμπίκης: Αυτό είναι το νέο τους σπίτι – Πόσο κοστίζει

Βανδή – Μπισμπίκης: Αυτό είναι το νέο τους σπίτι – Πόσο κοστίζει

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Thriasio Freight Center Project Hits a Wall: Funding Shortages and Bureaucracy Stall Greece’s Key Logistics Hub

Thriasio Freight Center Project Hits a Wall: Funding Shortages and Bureaucracy Stall Greece’s Key Logistics Hub

News In English
Greece’s Housing Crisis: Government Promises Meet Mounting Pressure

Greece’s Housing Crisis: Government Promises Meet Mounting Pressure

News In English
Greek Defense Minister Vows to End Legacy of Scandal in Military Spending

Greek Defense Minister Vows to End Legacy of Scandal in Military Spending

News In English
Piraeus Bank Sets Sights on €1.9 Billion in Net Interest Income for 2025

Piraeus Bank Sets Sights on €1.9 Billion in Net Interest Income for 2025

News In English

NETWORK

Πανσέληνος Μαΐου 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 4 ζώδια που πρέπει να προσέχουν

Πανσέληνος Μαΐου 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 4 ζώδια που πρέπει να προσέχουν

theissue.gr
Το σύμπτωμα της υψηλής χοληστερίνης που εμφανίζεται στο ένα μάτι

Το σύμπτωμα της υψηλής χοληστερίνης που εμφανίζεται στο ένα μάτι

healthstat.gr
Στην τελική ευθεία η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Αττικής- Κρήτης- Αρχίζουν οι δοκιμές πλήρους λειτουργίας

Στην τελική ευθεία η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Αττικής- Κρήτης- Αρχίζουν οι δοκιμές πλήρους λειτουργίας

ienergeia.gr
Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

Το γαλλικό κούρεμα που κολακεύει όλες τις 40άρες – Πώς θα το προσαρμόσεις στο πρόσωπό σου

theissue.gr
Οι ανισότητες στην Υγεία «κόβουν» δεκαετίες ζωής - Η κατάσταση της Ελλάδας

Οι ανισότητες στην Υγεία «κόβουν» δεκαετίες ζωής - Η κατάσταση της Ελλάδας

healthstat.gr
Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

Οι προτεραιότητες της ΔΕΗ Ανανεώσιμες για το 2025

ienergeia.gr
Pilates για αρχάριους: Πώς θα ενδυναμώσετε τον πυρήνα σας

Pilates για αρχάριους: Πώς θα ενδυναμώσετε τον πυρήνα σας

healthstat.gr
Καύσιμα: Παραμένει στα υψηλά της Ευρώπης η Ελλάδα, παρά την αποκλιμάκωση

Καύσιμα: Παραμένει στα υψηλά της Ευρώπης η Ελλάδα, παρά την αποκλιμάκωση

ienergeia.gr