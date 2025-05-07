From Ancient Roots to Startup Routes: Athens Debuts Panathēnea 2025

A new international festival rooted in ancient tradition but focused firmly on the future opens today in Greece’s capital. Panathēnea 2025 marks the debut of a unique initiative designed to connect the global startup and venture capital community through dialogue, competition, and celebration.

Drawing inspiration from the Panathenaic Festival of classical antiquity—which once unified the city-state through athletic contests, rituals, and cultural events—this contemporary version reimagines that spirit of unity in the context of innovation and entrepreneurship. Held in the heart of Athens and running through May 9, Panathēnea aims to become a fixture on the international calendar for founders, investors, creatives, and changemakers alike.

The event opens with “Founders Day,” a closed-door gathering that brings together startup founders and leading investors from around the world. Eschewing stages and formal panels, the day focuses on open, candid conversations about the real challenges entrepreneurs face today. It’s a rare space for deep peer-to-peer exchange—something that organizers believe is often missing from high-profile tech gatherings.

Among those participating are some of the most prominent names in the Greek and international startup ecosystem, including Alexis Pantazis (Hellas Direct), Alexandros Argyros (Moonfare / BlueLayer), Giorgos Chatzigeorgiou (Skroutz), Conno Christou (Keragon), Paminos Kyrkinis (Efood), and Giorgos Tsarouchas (Dialectica). Their presence underscores Panathēnea’s goal of putting Athens on the map as a serious player in global innovation.

The festival is not just another tech conference. It blends high-level business dialogue with a vibrant cultural and social program, featuring keynote talks, startup competitions, themed workshops, interactive exhibitions, and community events across the city. It seeks to foster meaningful engagement across disciplines, encouraging entrepreneurs, investors, artists, and policy leaders to think beyond silos and toward collective impact.

Behind the initiative is Panathēnea AMKE, a nonprofit organization headed by Lars Rasmussen, the Danish co-founder of Google Maps and a former Facebook executive. The organizing team itself is composed entirely of university students and recent graduates, working under the mentorship of an international advisory board with deep experience in technology, investment, and strategic leadership. That grassroots energy, combined with heavyweight expertise, gives Panathēnea a distinctive edge.