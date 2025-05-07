Greek Defense Minister Vows to End Legacy of Scandal in Military Spending

At the opening of the DEFEA 2025 international defense exhibition in Athens on Tuesday, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias delivered a pointed message that reached beyond the confines of ceremonial protocol.

In a moment when Greece is reshaping its defense strategy in response to technological advancement and growing geopolitical instability, Dendias emphasized that transparency and institutional integrity must lie at the heart of any military planning. His remarks carried added weight due to the resurgence of a high-profile corruption case involving a former defense minister.

Speaking at the Metropolitan Expo near Athens International Airport, Dendias was unequivocal: Greece will not tolerate corruption in defense procurement. “The enhancement of our country’s deterrent power must be accompanied by absolute transparency,” he declared, warning that arms procurement programs cannot be used as opportunities for personal or political gain. Dendias was especially critical of the entrenched networks of intermediaries and opportunistic actors that he said have historically plagued the defense sector. “We do not want a state-fed complex of representatives and opportunists,” he said, adding that Greece has paid a steep price for such practices.

Dendias’s comments came just as the Greek judiciary reopened the case of former Defense Minister Yiannos Papantoniou, who is accused of money laundering related to naval frigate upgrades during his time in office. The Deputy Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Achilleas Zisis, has challenged a previous acquittal, arguing that the ruling lacked sufficient legal justification. If the case proceeds, Papantoniou, along with his wife and a close associate, could once again face trial.

By drawing a direct link between the need for transparency and this revived case, Dendias signaled a broader political shift. “Corruption does more than divert resources—it undermines trust, distorts judgment, and alienates the public from the national defense effort,” he said. He underscored the scale of the problem, noting that Greece spent more than €270 billion (in today’s value) on military equipment by 2004—funds that, he suggested, were not always spent wisely. “Without the chronically suboptimal choices of the past,” he said, “that money might have made Greece an export superpower.”

Looking ahead, Dendias presented a vision of a restructured and forward-looking defense sector. Central to this is the Long-Term Defense Armaments Program, which sets a 20-year planning horizon aimed at attracting sustained investment and participation from domestic industry. A key target is to ensure that Greek manufacturers contribute at least 25 percent to all new procurement programs, while fostering a more innovative and self-reliant ecosystem.

Highlighting the role of the Hellenic Center for Defense Innovation (ELKAK), Dendias noted that ten research projects are already in progress, with eleven more planned by the end of 2025. The initiative aims to bridge academic research, technological innovation, and the operational needs of the Armed Forces—a first for Greece.

Dendias also reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to European strategic autonomy, expressing support for initiatives like ReArm Europe, which seeks to strengthen the continent’s defense capabilities. He positioned Greece as a potential hub for cooperation and knowledge exchange, noting that DEFEA offers an ideal forum for building such networks.