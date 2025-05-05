Games
Piraeus Port to Get First Major Revamp Since Cosco Takeove

Greece is moving forward with an ambitious plan to modernize the passenger facilities at the Port of Piraeus, the country’s largest and busiest harbor, just weeks before the peak summer tourism season begins.

The first phase of the project is expected to commence imminently, with completion targeted for mid-June. A high-level meeting at the Ministry of Shipping in Athens, involving officials from the Piraeus Port Authority (OLP), the Hellenic Coast Guard, and ferry operators, will finalize the details.

The initiative comes amid growing pressure from the Greek government, particularly Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias, to improve passenger services and port infrastructure. Since early April, Kikilias has pushed for faster action, even addressing concerns to the Chinese ambassador in Athens and the local management of Cosco Shipping, the majority stakeholder in OLP since 2016. The Greek state retains a minority stake of 7.14%.

The Port of Piraeus is not only Europe’s largest passenger port but also one of the world’s busiest, handling around 17 million travelers in 2024—many of them ferry passengers connecting to the islands. Despite its scale, the port suffers from outdated infrastructure, with visible signs of neglect and socio-economic challenges impacting its image as a modern travel hub.

The upcoming works aim to improve traffic flow, safety, and comfort for travelers. Upgrades include terminal renovations, improved access for disabled passengers, shading systems, air-conditioned waiting areas, expanded drinking water points, and cleaner, more vandal-resistant restrooms. Additional changes will target food and leisure areas, parking facilities, and the general aesthetic of the port, including graffiti removal and landscaping.

