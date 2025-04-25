Metlen Aims to Double EBITDA by 2028, Driven by Strong Growth and Strategic Projects

Metlen is charting an ambitious path toward doubling its EBITDA by 2028, backed by strong financial performance and a focused strategic direction.

In its recently released trading update for the first quarter of 2025, the Athens-listed company reported a 31% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching €1.5 billion. This growth trajectory positions Metlen to surpass its 2024 full-year revenue of €5.6 billion, setting a strong foundation for continued expansion.

EBITDA for 2025 is expected to exceed €1.2 billion, well above the €1.08 billion reported in 2024. This performance reflects a steady improvement in operating efficiency, with the company’s EBITDA margin rising above 20%—up from 19% in 2024 and 18.5% in 2023. The company sees 2025 as a pivotal year, serving as a springboard for further margin improvement, with targets pointing toward an EBITDA margin of up to 25% within the next three years.

Metlen’s long-term growth strategy is underpinned by two major development projects, which the company believes will contribute €400 million in EBITDA once operational. These flagship initiatives are central to the company’s plan to reach €2 billion in EBITDA by 2028.

Further details on these landmark projects will be officially unveiled during Metlen’s Capital Markets Day in London on April 28—a key moment that not only showcases the company’s growth ambitions but also marks a step toward deeper engagement with the international investment community, as Metlen moves ahead with its plans for a listing on the London Stock Exchange.