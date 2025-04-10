Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Maria Karystianou Calls Press Conference Amid Mounting Scandal Over Tempi train disaster investigation

Maria Karystianou Calls Press Conference Amid Mounting Scandal Over Tempi train disaster investigation Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
Maria’s Karystianou message for Tempi is clear: the truth must come to light.

Maria Karystianou, President of the Association of Individuals Affected by the Tempi Train Disaster, has announced on Wednesday a press conference for Friday, April 10, in response to the latest controversy surrounding Greece’s official investigation into the tragic collision that killed 57 people on February 28, 2023.

In a strongly worded statement, Karystianou accuses Greek authorities of systematically concealing the truth about the causes of the disaster. Her announcement follows the collapse of credibility surrounding the EODASAAM - the national body tasked with investigating the incident - after its president, Christos Papadimitriou, resigned amid contradictory statements about key evidence, including the presence of a massive fireball and the role of silicone transformer oil. Karystianou described the investigation as a «fiasco» citing conflicting narratives and what she calls a deliberate attempt to suppress findings that point to the real causes of the explosion.

She also denounces the government for failing to include crucial video footage in the case file. The videos, allegedly ordered by the lead investigator in March 2023, mysteriously went missing, only to reappear two years later - discovered, according to reports, in a computer's recycle bin by a private security firm in February 2025. The footage was then leaked by a journalist before being officially added to the legal dossier.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Cover-Up in Plain Sight: Opposition Cries Foul Over Government’s Handling of Tempi Inquiry

Cover-Up in Plain Sight: Opposition Cries Foul Over Government’s Handling of Tempi Inquiry

News In English

Further raising alarms, Karystianou criticizes the Greek government for appointing a Supreme Court prosecutor who, instead of investigating the cover-up, launched an inquiry into whether the EODASAAM’s report could unduly influence the judge overseeing the case - a move she sees as a thinly veiled attempt to bury the truth.

Karystianou says the press conference is being held «in defiance of authoritarianism and the insult to our intelligence», and she urges scientific and legal associations to participate, including Greece’s Technical Chamber, the Association of Chemical Engineers, and the Union of Judges and Prosecutors.

Her message is clear: the truth must come to light, not only for the memory of those lost but to protect future generations. «We are all citizens of this country» she says, «and we have a duty to support the public dialogue. The truth is the only justice for our children who died—and the only shield for those who still live».

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τι ώρα πληρώνεται σήμερα το Δώρο Πάσχα ΔΥΠΑ

Τι ώρα πληρώνεται σήμερα το Δώρο Πάσχα ΔΥΠΑ

ΔΥΠΑ: 15 ανοιχτά προγράμματα που απευθύνονται σε πάνω από 30.000 ωφελούμενους

ΔΥΠΑ: 15 ανοιχτά προγράμματα που απευθύνονται σε πάνω από 30.000 ωφελούμενους

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Αυτός είναι ο καιρός το Πάσχα

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Αυτός είναι ο καιρός το Πάσχα

Πολλαπλές διακρίσεις για τη Stoiximan στα Sports Marketing Awards 2025

Πολλαπλές διακρίσεις για τη Stoiximan στα Sports Marketing Awards 2025

Μήπως σε τριγυρίζει κρυολόγημα; Αντιμετώπισέ το άμεσα με το απόλυτο όπλο της φύσης!

Μήπως σε τριγυρίζει κρυολόγημα; Αντιμετώπισέ το άμεσα με το απόλυτο όπλο της φύσης!

Ενοικίαση αυτοκινήτου για διακοπές; Μάθε γιατί η Abbycar είναι η μοναδική επιλογή!

Ενοικίαση αυτοκινήτου για διακοπές; Μάθε γιατί η Abbycar είναι η μοναδική επιλογή!

Ιωάννα Τούνη: Απαντά ανοιχτά στις φήμες για «porta potty» πάρτι στο Ντουμπάι

Ιωάννα Τούνη: Απαντά ανοιχτά στις φήμες για «porta potty» πάρτι στο Ντουμπάι

Έγκυος στα 53 της η Άριελ Κωνσταντινίδη – Η αντίδραση των γιων της και το φύλο του μωρό (Φωτό)

Έγκυος στα 53 της η Άριελ Κωνσταντινίδη – Η αντίδραση των γιων της και το φύλο του μωρό (Φωτό)

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Γάλλος κομμωτής: Αυτό το κούρεμα κάνει τις γυναίκες να φαίνονται τουλάχιστον 10 χρόνια νεότερες

Γάλλος κομμωτής: Αυτό το κούρεμα κάνει τις γυναίκες να φαίνονται τουλάχιστον 10 χρόνια νεότερες

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s green energy boom risks grid meltdown without urgent reform

Greece’s green energy boom risks grid meltdown without urgent reform

News In English
Greece to halt criminal charges for debtors complying with payment plans

Greece to halt criminal charges for debtors complying with payment plans

News In English
Greece grants major tax relief to freight forwarders with retroactive VAT exemption

Greece grants major tax relief to freight forwarders with retroactive VAT exemption

News In English
Fuel prices in Greece drop significantly ahead of Easter travel

Fuel prices in Greece drop significantly ahead of Easter travel

News In English

NETWORK

Τρώτε κάθε μέρα ένα ρόδι - Αυτά είναι τα οφέλη

Τρώτε κάθε μέρα ένα ρόδι - Αυτά είναι τα οφέλη

healthstat.gr
Ιωάννα Τούνη: Απαντά ανοιχτά στις φήμες για «porta potty» πάρτι στο Ντουμπάι

Ιωάννα Τούνη: Απαντά ανοιχτά στις φήμες για «porta potty» πάρτι στο Ντουμπάι

theissue.gr
Επίδομα θέρμανσης στον ηλεκτρισμό: Κίνδυνος επιστροφής της επιδότησης λόγω ασυμφωνίας στοιχείων ΑΦΜ

Επίδομα θέρμανσης στον ηλεκτρισμό: Κίνδυνος επιστροφής της επιδότησης λόγω ασυμφωνίας στοιχείων ΑΦΜ

ienergeia.gr
Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

healthstat.gr
Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

theissue.gr
Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

theissue.gr
Υψηλό 17ετίας στην κατανάλωση του φυσικού αερίου στο πρώτο τρίμηνο

Υψηλό 17ετίας στην κατανάλωση του φυσικού αερίου στο πρώτο τρίμηνο

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί νιώθουμε ότι ο χρόνος περνάει πιο γρήγορα όσο μεγαλώνουμε

Γιατί νιώθουμε ότι ο χρόνος περνάει πιο γρήγορα όσο μεγαλώνουμε

healthstat.gr