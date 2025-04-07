Games
Greek Shipping Faces Headwinds from Trump’s New Tariffs

Greece’s influential shipping sector is starting to feel the strain from the latest wave of U.S. tariffs announced by President Donald Trump—particularly in the critical areas of container and vehicle transport. These two segments make up a sizable portion of the Greek-owned fleet, which plays a key role in facilitating global trade and is heavily tied to U.S. import demand.

The broad imposition of tariffs on around 60 countries has already dampened expectations for U.S. imports, leading to declining demand and falling freight rates. While the full effects may take time to materialize—due to the natural lag in supply chain adjustments—industry analysts are sounding the alarm about long-term risks for Greek shipowners, especially those operating between Asia and North America.

Increased volatility in freight prices, canceled sailings, and shifting shipper behavior are making it harder for operators to secure stable contracts and plan future investments. At the same time, price pressures and the search for new sourcing markets are starting to reshape global trade routes, further complicating operations and profitability for Greek maritime firms.

Even temporary spikes in spot rates on Asia–U.S. routes have given way to steep declines since the beginning of the year. This instability weakens the bargaining power of shipowners and raises their exposure to operational and financial risks. Experts caution that if Washington’s trade policy results in lasting changes to global supply chains, Greece’s shipping industry—one of the largest in the world by fleet size—will need to pivot quickly, drawing on its geographic flexibility and diversified fleet to stay competitive in an uncertain global market.

