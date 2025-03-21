Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Audit Questions Effectiveness of EU’s Juncker Plan, Highlights Greece’s Minimal Benefit

Audit Questions Effectiveness of EU’s Juncker Plan, Highlights Greece’s Minimal Benefit Φωτογραφία: UNSPLASH
The European Court of Auditors is now recommending greater transparency in investment reporting, improvements in the calculation of mobilized funds, and enhanced disclosure of how EU guarantees impact the private sector.

A new report from the European Court of Auditors (ECA) has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), also known as the «Juncker Plan». The findings suggest that the program may have fallen short of its original goals, with significant overestimations in reported investment figures.

The EFSI was designed to mobilize €500 billion in investments across the European Union by the end of 2022. However, the audit report reveals that the actual impact may have been overstated by approximately €131 billion, or 26%. While official data indicated that €503 billion in investments had been mobilized, auditors found that a substantial portion of these funds had not yet been fully disbursed. The discrepancy is attributed to flaws in the methodology used to calculate investment multipliers, which led to an inflated assessment of the program’s success.

Although the fund played a role in addressing Europe’s investment shortfall, the report questions whether it genuinely drove additional private-sector investment—a key measure of its effectiveness. It also points to serious weaknesses in performance monitoring, particularly regarding job creation and sustainable development, which were not adequately tracked. Additionally, the lack of clear and reliable data on the long-term economic impact of the investments raises concerns about transparency and accountability in EU-backed financing programs.

The European Court of Auditors is now recommending greater transparency in investment reporting, improvements in the calculation of mobilized funds, and enhanced disclosure of how EU guarantees impact the private sector. The report’s conclusions are expected to influence future EU investment programs, particularly InvestEU, which replaced the Juncker Plan.

One of the most striking findings of the audit is Greece’s minimal participation in the program. According to the report, Greece received less than 0.1% of the total allocated funds, amounting to just €5 million in equity investments and only three supported transactions. This places Greece among the smallest beneficiaries of the fund, in stark contrast to larger economies such as France, Germany, and Italy, which absorbed significantly higher amounts. The report suggests that Greece’s low absorption rate may reflect either limited participation in EU-backed initiatives or structural difficulties in attracting investment through European financial instruments.
As the EU looks to refine its approach to strategic investment, the findings of this audit are likely to shape discussions on how future programs can better ensure transparency, efficiency, and equitable distribution of funds across member states.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Όλα τα «μαγικά» του Καρέτσα, στο ντεμπούτο του με την Εθνική! (video)

Όλα τα «μαγικά» του Καρέτσα, στο ντεμπούτο του με την Εθνική! (video)

Επική… ντρίμπλα Νέντοβιτς, πως έκανε τους φίλους του Παναθηναϊκού να χαμογελάνε; (vid)

Επική… ντρίμπλα Νέντοβιτς, πως έκανε τους φίλους του Παναθηναϊκού να χαμογελάνε; (vid)

Ζαλίζουν οι αυξήσεις στα ακίνητα - Έως και 53% πάνω ένα διαμέρισμα 90 τ.μ.

Ζαλίζουν οι αυξήσεις στα ακίνητα - Έως και 53% πάνω ένα διαμέρισμα 90 τ.μ.

Ακολούθησε τον ήλιο: Τρεις προτάσεις για μια 25η Μαρτίου αλλιώς!

Ακολούθησε τον ήλιο: Τρεις προτάσεις για μια 25η Μαρτίου αλλιώς!

Τουρισμός για όλους 2025: Δείτε τα αποτελέσματα για τα voucher διακοπών

Τουρισμός για όλους 2025: Δείτε τα αποτελέσματα για τα voucher διακοπών

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Επίδομα ανεργίας: Χωρίς πληρωμή όσοι δεν ενεργοποιήσουν την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Επίδομα ανεργίας: Χωρίς πληρωμή όσοι δεν ενεργοποιήσουν την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Καρέτσας, όπως… Μουζακίτης: Έγινε ο νεότερος ποδοσφαιριστής της Εθνικής σε επίσημο ματς! (video)

Καρέτσας, όπως… Μουζακίτης: Έγινε ο νεότερος ποδοσφαιριστής της Εθνικής σε επίσημο ματς! (video)

Οι παίκτες του Ερυθρού Αστέρα έγιναν… ένα με τους φίλους του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Οι παίκτες του Ερυθρού Αστέρα έγιναν… ένα με τους φίλους του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Οι κρέμες που πρέπει να βάζεις μετά τα 40 για αντιγήρανση – Τι λένε οι δερματολόγοι

Οι κρέμες που πρέπει να βάζεις μετά τα 40 για αντιγήρανση – Τι λένε οι δερματολόγοι

Πρόσθεσε αυτή την βιταμίνη στη διατροφή σου και πες αντίο στα γκρίζα μαλλιά

Πρόσθεσε αυτή την βιταμίνη στη διατροφή σου και πες αντίο στα γκρίζα μαλλιά

Το μυστικό για να μην κιτρινίζει ποτέ η τουαλέτα σου κοστίζει 2 ευρώ

Το μυστικό για να μην κιτρινίζει ποτέ η τουαλέτα σου κοστίζει 2 ευρώ

Νηστίσιμα ροξάκια σαν της γιαγιάς – Λαχταριστή συνταγή για τη Σαρακοστή

Νηστίσιμα ροξάκια σαν της γιαγιάς – Λαχταριστή συνταγή για τη Σαρακοστή

Ελένη Χατζίδου – Ετεοκλής Παύλου: Το πρόβλημα υγείας της κόρης τους, Μελίτας

Ελένη Χατζίδου – Ετεοκλής Παύλου: Το πρόβλημα υγείας της κόρης τους, Μελίτας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

ReArm Europe Plan: Opportunities and Risks for Greece’s Military and Economy

ReArm Europe Plan: Opportunities and Risks for Greece’s Military and Economy

News In English
Operational Challenges Threaten the Effectiveness of the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority

Operational Challenges Threaten the Effectiveness of the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority

News In English
EU Green Rules Overhaul: What Changes for Businesses?

EU Green Rules Overhaul: What Changes for Businesses?

News In English
How Transparent is EU Funding for NGOs? Auditors Set to Reveal Findings

How Transparent is EU Funding for NGOs? Auditors Set to Reveal Findings

News In English

NETWORK

Κορωνοϊός: 4 νέοι θάνατοι και 90 νέες εισαγωγές – Η έκθεση ΕΟΔΥ

Κορωνοϊός: 4 νέοι θάνατοι και 90 νέες εισαγωγές – Η έκθεση ΕΟΔΥ

healthstat.gr
Το μυστικό για να μην κιτρινίζει ποτέ η τουαλέτα σου κοστίζει 2 ευρώ

Το μυστικό για να μην κιτρινίζει ποτέ η τουαλέτα σου κοστίζει 2 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Επιχείρηση ανάσχεσης του λαθρεμπορίου καυσίμων: Νέα μέτρα και αυξημένοι έλεγχοι

Επιχείρηση ανάσχεσης του λαθρεμπορίου καυσίμων: Νέα μέτρα και αυξημένοι έλεγχοι

ienergeia.gr
Τρώτε σκόρδο και δεν θα χάσετε – Οι θαυματουργές ιδιότητές του

Τρώτε σκόρδο και δεν θα χάσετε – Οι θαυματουργές ιδιότητές του

healthstat.gr
«Εξοικονομώ 2025» και «Αλλάζω θέρμανση και θερμοσίφωνα»: Νέα προθεσμία για τις αιτήσεις

«Εξοικονομώ 2025» και «Αλλάζω θέρμανση και θερμοσίφωνα»: Νέα προθεσμία για τις αιτήσεις

ienergeia.gr
Οι κρέμες που πρέπει να βάζεις μετά τα 40 για αντιγήρανση – Τι λένε οι δερματολόγοι

Οι κρέμες που πρέπει να βάζεις μετά τα 40 για αντιγήρανση – Τι λένε οι δερματολόγοι

theissue.gr
Σταδιακή θέσπιση αρνητικών τιμών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης εισηγείται ο ΑΔΜΗΕ

Σταδιακή θέσπιση αρνητικών τιμών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης εισηγείται ο ΑΔΜΗΕ

ienergeia.gr
Πρόσθεσε αυτή την βιταμίνη στη διατροφή σου και πες αντίο στα γκρίζα μαλλιά

Πρόσθεσε αυτή την βιταμίνη στη διατροφή σου και πες αντίο στα γκρίζα μαλλιά

theissue.gr