Greece’s 2025 Tax Declarations: Key Changes and What You Need to Know

Greece has officially opened the 2025 tax declaration period, with the final submission deadline set for July 15.

However, certain taxpayers will have until July 31 to complete their filings. This year, the process is once again streamlined, with more than 1.5 million taxpayers benefiting from pre-filled tax returns.

Additionally, new tax relief measures, discounts for lump-sum payments, and updated regulations for short-term rentals and imputed taxation have been introduced.

For the second consecutive year, many employees and pensioners will receive pre-filled and pre-validated tax returns through the digital platform myAADE. If all the details are correct, their declaration will be finalized automatically on April 25. If any corrections are needed, they have until April 24 to submit an initial declaration or until July 15 to submit a revised version without penalties.

Taxpayers can pay their income tax in eight monthly installments, with the first due by July 31 and subsequent payments scheduled for the last business day of each month. Those opting for a lump-sum payment by July 31 will receive a discount: 4% for declarations submitted by April 30, 3% for those filed by June 15, and 2% for those finalized by July 15.

Property owners also stand to benefit from new tax relief measures. Those who had vacant properties in 2022 or 2023, or exclusively rented them through short-term rental platforms during 2023, will be exempt from rental income tax if they sign a new lease of at least three years between September 8 and December 31, 2024. Furthermore, landlords can claim a 5% tax deduction on their gross rental income for expenses related to property repairs, maintenance, or renovations, reducing their taxable income regardless of the type or use of the property.

Income from short-term rentals, such as Airbnb listings, is classified as rental income as long as the owner rents out no more than two properties. If an individual rents out three or more properties, this income is treated as business revenue and taxed accordingly, with additional obligations such as VAT registration and bookkeeping requirements.

Another key change relates to imputed income from real estate. If a property is provided for free to third parties, the taxable imputed income is set at 3% of its objective value, unless it is a primary residence of up to 200 square meters granted to first-degree relatives. Similarly, if a property is used by its owner for business purposes, it is still considered taxable income even if no actual rent is paid.

Married couples must now submit a joint tax return for the year in which they got married. Those who married in 2024 will file a joint return, whereas those marrying in 2025 will file separate declarations for the 2024 tax year. Meanwhile, for the first time, tax declarations for deceased individuals must be submitted digitally by their legal heirs, with a deadline set for December 31, 2025.

Taxpayers selected for automatic submission or those filing early will receive biweekly updates via email and their digital mailbox on the myAADE platform regarding any changes to their tax return.

Tax prepayment obligations remain in place for businesses. For 2024, the tax prepayment rate is set at 55% of the calculated tax on business income, excluding earnings from salaries, pensions, or capital investments. If income is assessed based on imputed taxation, the prepayment applies to that amount as well. However, individuals who fully cease their business activities in 2024 and do not earn additional business income will be exempt from prepayments.

Tax refunds will now be processed on a weekly basis for taxpayers without outstanding tax or social security debts. Offsets between taxes owed and tax refunds will also be conducted centrally each week. Those with outstanding obligations can use their refunds to offset their debts and still qualify for a discount if full payment is made by July 31.