The cabinet reshuffle announced on Friday in Greece has ignited debate over whether it marks a genuine transformation or simply a tactical adjustment. Is this a signal of a new direction in government policy, or just a reorganization of familiar figures? With thirteen ministers remaining in their posts—many overseeing critical portfolios like Justice and Health—the reshuffle appears to lean more toward continuity than radical change.

The decision to keep the Minister of Justice in place is particularly notable, as this ministry has been at the center of public demands for reform. Similarly, the Health Ministry, overseeing major recovery programs and infrastructure improvements, remains under the same leadership. This has led to speculation that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is sending a message of approval to these ministers and their policies, rather than signaling a new direction.

Despite some surprises—such as the return of Stavros Papastavrou and the appointment of fresh faces, mostly at the deputy minister level—the core structure of the government remains largely unchanged. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Interior, Development, Citizen Protection, Culture, Justice, Labor, Agriculture, Health, Tourism, and Digital Governance will all continue under the same leadership. The Ministry of State also remains unchanged, with Akis Skertsos continuing as Minister of State alongside three deputy ministers.

Government sources have explained that continuity in key ministries was necessary, particularly in areas such as Health, where major programs, including preventive healthcare initiatives and infrastructure upgrades funded by the European Recovery Fund, are already underway. Stability was also prioritized in the leadership of the Citizen Protection, Justice, and Development ministries, all of which oversee significant national policies.

Officials have emphasized that the reshuffle is not simply a recycling of old faces but rather an effort to bring in younger figures to key roles. The government is presenting this as a shift in both generation and governance philosophy, with an emphasis on efficiency and speed in decision-making.

One of the most significant aspects of the reshuffle is the removal of several deputy ministers, which the government sees as a more targeted restructuring. Many figures who held secondary roles in education, infrastructure, development, labor, and migration have been removed. While some see this as a sign of change, others argue that it does little to fundamentally alter the administration’s direction.

A key appointment in the reshuffle is the return of Stavros Papastavrou, who, nearly a year after resigning from his role in the government, has been appointed Minister of Environment and Energy. As an experienced lawyer with strong international connections, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, he is expected to play a crucial role in managing Greece’s energy policies, which have become central to the country’s geopolitical strategy. His new responsibilities include tackling high energy costs, addressing urban planning violations, and overseeing major international infrastructure projects related to electricity networks.

In terms of broader government coordination, Kostis Hatzidakis will now take on a supervisory role over the economic and production-related ministries, while Akis Skertsos will oversee social and institutional portfolios. The Infrastructure and Transport Ministry has been handed to Christos Dimas, with Konstantinos Kyranakis serving as his deputy for transport. Meanwhile, fiscal policy has been assigned to Giorgos Kotsiras, and the Education Ministry is now under Sofia Zacharaki, both of whom belong to a new generation of political leaders.

Perhaps the most high-profile appointment is that of Kyriakos Pierrakakis as Minister of Economy and Finance. He faces immediate challenges, particularly in managing inflation and the rising cost of living. However, Hatzidakis will continue to oversee economic affairs from his position as Deputy Prime Minister, ensuring continuity in fiscal policy. One of the key economic issues Pierrakakis will address is the European-level discussion on whether defense expenditures should be removed from national budget deficit calculations. If this proposal moves forward, it could create additional fiscal space for social relief measures, including a reduction in social security contributions and changes to the tax system.

The key challenge for the Mitsotakis government is whether this cabinet reshuffle, which so far appears more like a game of musical chairs than a true overhaul, can reverse its ongoing slide in the polls and convince the public that meaningful change is on the horizon. With growing dissatisfaction and political pressure mounting, the government’s ability to rebrand itself and regain public trust will ultimately determine whether this reshuffle is a strategic reset or merely a temporary distraction.