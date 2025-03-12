Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Freedom24 Expands into Greece with New Subsidiary

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Freedom24 Expands into Greece with New Subsidiary
Freedom24, the global online brokerage platform offering access to over 40,000 investment products—including stocks, ETFs, bonds, and derivatives across U.S., European, and Asian markets—has expanded its footprint in Greece with the acquisition of its new subsidiary, Freedom24 Greece Monoprosopi IKE.

The Greek entity operates as a subsidiary of Freedom Finance Europe Ltd, a Cyprus-based firm that is itself part of the Freedom Holding Corp. group. Freedom Holding Corp. is listed on Nasdaq and operates under the regulatory oversight of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Through its new Greek subsidiary, Freedom24 will offer a range of financial services, including securities and commodities trading, investment advisory, brokerage order execution, and various financial consulting services.

Additionally, the company will provide business and management consulting, technical support, and client acquisition services.

The headquarters of Freedom24 Greece will be located at 80 Michalakopoulou Street in Athens, Greece.

Notably, despite being listed on Nasdaq, Freedom Holding Corp. operates under Russian interests, leading to increased regulatory scrutiny from U.S. authorities over the past three years, particularly regarding its clientele.

However, the company’s stock has demonstrated resilience, trading near all-time highs at $164.82 per share as of early March 2025.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Σόκαρε ο εισαγγελέας με φωτογραφία του νεκρού Μαραντόνα: Η κόρη του έκλεισε τα μάτια της!

Σόκαρε ο εισαγγελέας με φωτογραφία του νεκρού Μαραντόνα: Η κόρη του έκλεισε τα μάτια της!

«Πέταξαν» εκτός Άνφιλντ, πρώην παίκτη της Παρί: «Ρώτησαν αν είναι Γάλλος και τον έδιωξαν στο 70′!»

«Πέταξαν» εκτός Άνφιλντ, πρώην παίκτη της Παρί: «Ρώτησαν αν είναι Γάλλος και τον έδιωξαν στο 70′!»

Έρχονται πάλι μέτρα για πυροπροστασία ακινήτων και καθαρισμό οικοπέδων 2025

Έρχονται πάλι μέτρα για πυροπροστασία ακινήτων και καθαρισμό οικοπέδων 2025

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Πώς θα γίνει η λοταρία για 1.000 ευρώ για την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Πώς θα γίνει η λοταρία για 1.000 ευρώ για την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Γερμανία και Κροατία «έδειξαν» φοροδιαφυγή και η ΑΑΔΕ καταλόγισε τους φόρους

Γερμανία και Κροατία «έδειξαν» φοροδιαφυγή και η ΑΑΔΕ καταλόγισε τους φόρους

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

«Έρχεται» σε Σύνταγμα & OPAP Arena: Το μονοθέσιο της McLaren στην Ελλάδα!

«Έρχεται» σε Σύνταγμα & OPAP Arena: Το μονοθέσιο της McLaren στην Ελλάδα!

Αντιδράσεις για Τσιτσιπά και αποδοκιμασίες: «Έστειλε» την μπάλα στον σάκο του αντιπάλου του (video)

Αντιδράσεις για Τσιτσιπά και αποδοκιμασίες: «Έστειλε» την μπάλα στον σάκο του αντιπάλου του (video)

ChatGPT: Αυτή είναι η πιο ωραία παραλία της Ελλάδας, σύμφωνα με την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

ChatGPT: Αυτή είναι η πιο ωραία παραλία της Ελλάδας, σύμφωνα με την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Ναταλία Γερμανού: Νέες εξελίξεις με την υγεία της – Τι λέει ο γιατρός

Ναταλία Γερμανού: Νέες εξελίξεις με την υγεία της – Τι λέει ο γιατρός

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα για νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα για νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

Βαρύ το κλίμα στην κηδεία της Καίτης Κωνσταντίνου – Υποβασταζόμενη η μητέρα της

Βαρύ το κλίμα στην κηδεία της Καίτης Κωνσταντίνου – Υποβασταζόμενη η μητέρα της

Ο απόλυτος προορισμός κοντά στην Αθήνα για ονειρεμένα ΣΚ – Θα βρεις δωμάτια από 48 ευρώ

Ο απόλυτος προορισμός κοντά στην Αθήνα για ονειρεμένα ΣΚ – Θα βρεις δωμάτια από 48 ευρώ

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Government Reshuffle in Full Swing: Key Moves and Political Maneuvering

Government Reshuffle in Full Swing: Key Moves and Political Maneuvering

News In English
Greece Moves to Modernize Management of Charitable Estates

Greece Moves to Modernize Management of Charitable Estates

News In English
Greece Pushes for Balanced Defense Contributions in EU Strategy Talks

Greece Pushes for Balanced Defense Contributions in EU Strategy Talks

News In English
Automated Tax Returns for 2025: What Taxpayers Need to Know

Automated Tax Returns for 2025: What Taxpayers Need to Know

News In English

NETWORK

Διεθνείς ενεργειακές διασυνδέσεις: Οι στρατηγικές προτεραιότητες του ΑΔΜΗΕ έως το 2033

Διεθνείς ενεργειακές διασυνδέσεις: Οι στρατηγικές προτεραιότητες του ΑΔΜΗΕ έως το 2033

ienergeia.gr
Η Ελλάδα στην πρώτη τριάδα των χωρών της ΕΕ στη χρήση ΑΠΕ για θέρμανση και ψύξη

Η Ελλάδα στην πρώτη τριάδα των χωρών της ΕΕ στη χρήση ΑΠΕ για θέρμανση και ψύξη

ienergeia.gr
ChatGPT: Αυτή είναι η πιο ωραία παραλία της Ελλάδας, σύμφωνα με την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

ChatGPT: Αυτή είναι η πιο ωραία παραλία της Ελλάδας, σύμφωνα με την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

theissue.gr
Βούλα: Νεκρός ο χειριστής του γερανού που χτυπήθηκε από ρεύμα

Βούλα: Νεκρός ο χειριστής του γερανού που χτυπήθηκε από ρεύμα

healthstat.gr
Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα για νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

Μόνικα Μπελούτσι: Η αγαπημένη της κρέμα για νεανικό δέρμα – Τη βρίσκεις στα σούπερ μάρκετ με 11 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Αγρίνιο: Στο Καραμανδάνειο μεταφέρθηκε 14χρονος που έπεσε σε φρεάτιο και τραυματίστηκε

Αγρίνιο: Στο Καραμανδάνειο μεταφέρθηκε 14χρονος που έπεσε σε φρεάτιο και τραυματίστηκε

healthstat.gr
Βαρύ το κλίμα στην κηδεία της Καίτης Κωνσταντίνου – Υποβασταζόμενη η μητέρα της

Βαρύ το κλίμα στην κηδεία της Καίτης Κωνσταντίνου – Υποβασταζόμενη η μητέρα της

theissue.gr
Δεύτερη δημοπρασία πράσινου υδρογόνου: Πάνω από 60 έργα διεκδικούν επιδότηση

Δεύτερη δημοπρασία πράσινου υδρογόνου: Πάνω από 60 έργα διεκδικούν επιδότηση

ienergeia.gr