Freedom24 Expands into Greece with New Subsidiary

Freedom24, the global online brokerage platform offering access to over 40,000 investment products—including stocks, ETFs, bonds, and derivatives across U.S., European, and Asian markets—has expanded its footprint in Greece with the acquisition of its new subsidiary, Freedom24 Greece Monoprosopi IKE.

The Greek entity operates as a subsidiary of Freedom Finance Europe Ltd, a Cyprus-based firm that is itself part of the Freedom Holding Corp. group. Freedom Holding Corp. is listed on Nasdaq and operates under the regulatory oversight of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Through its new Greek subsidiary, Freedom24 will offer a range of financial services, including securities and commodities trading, investment advisory, brokerage order execution, and various financial consulting services.

Additionally, the company will provide business and management consulting, technical support, and client acquisition services.

The headquarters of Freedom24 Greece will be located at 80 Michalakopoulou Street in Athens, Greece.

Notably, despite being listed on Nasdaq, Freedom Holding Corp. operates under Russian interests, leading to increased regulatory scrutiny from U.S. authorities over the past three years, particularly regarding its clientele.

However, the company’s stock has demonstrated resilience, trading near all-time highs at $164.82 per share as of early March 2025.