Greek Government Prepares for Major Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Political Turmoil

The Greek government is moving to recover lost political ground following recent mass protests and a no-confidence motion in parliament.

A cabinet reshuffle appears imminent, with key changes expected in Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ inner circle. The upcoming reshuffle is expected to be broader than previous ones, with a stronger emphasis on party cohesion.

Reports suggest the government will include figures from various factions within the ruling New Democracy party. The process will likely start with restructuring the Prime Minister’s core team, with two main possibilities: either current Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis moves into a vice-presidential role, or former Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis returns to a prominent position.

Either scenario would open up two crucial ministerial positions—the Foreign Affairs and Finance ministries. Potential candidates for Foreign Affairs include former minister Dimitris Avramopoulos and European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas.

For the Finance Ministry, Education Minister Niki Kerameus is reportedly being considered, while Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis is also an option, though his ongoing initiatives in education could make his reassignment problematic.

One of the most challenging positions to fill is the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. According to reports, the Prime Minister has approached several candidates, including Stavros Papastavrou and Takis Theodorikakos, both of whom have declined to take on the politically sensitive portfolio.

However, Theodorikakos remains a possibility, especially as Konstantinos Kyranakis is expected to be named Deputy Minister for Transport, with a mandate to address the country’s troubled railway system, including the fallout from last year’s deadly train collision in Tempi.

Beyond individual appointments, the scope of the reshuffle will reveal how far Mitsotakis is willing to go in restructuring his administration. Some ministers may simply be reassigned to different portfolios, while others could be replaced entirely.

Kostas Skrekas is being considered for the Ministry of Civil Protection, after current Minister Vasilis Kikilias reportedly requested to be reassigned. Thanos Plevris is another likely returnee, potentially taking over Infrastructure. Meanwhile, MP Kostas Katsafados is expected to join the government, possibly as Minister of Shipping or in a deputy ministerial role.

The Health Ministry is also a focal point, with current Deputy Minister Marios Themistocleous expected to replace Adonis Georgiadis. Georgiadis, in turn, could be moved to either the Ministry of Shipping or Migration, as Nikos Panagiotopoulos is rumored to be stepping down.

Stavros Papastavrou is another name linked to the Migration Ministry, as well as the Energy Ministry, where current minister Theodoros Skylakakis may be departing. MP Makis Voridis has also been mentioned as a possible Energy Minister.

Another key ministry under review is the Ministry of Family Affairs. Current Minister Sofia Zacharaki has reportedly struggled to make an impact, though her popularity and the government’s commitment to gender representation may keep her in the cabinet—either in her current role or possibly in the Tourism Ministry. If she moves to Tourism, current Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni may be left without a position.

Several MPs are expected to take on deputy ministerial roles. Anna Efthymiou is being considered for either the Labor Ministry or the Digital Governance Ministry, where she would handle land registry affairs.

Other potential appointees include Kostas Vlasis for Health, Christos Kapetanos or Giorgos Kotsos for Civil Protection, and Makarios Lazaridis, Angelos Syrigos, Lakis Vassiliadis, and Giannis Pappas for various junior ministerial roles.

Additionally, several non-MPs currently serving in government are likely to be removed, including Deputy Minister of Labor Panos Tsakloglou and Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs Loukia Lytrivi.

The final details of the reshuffle are expected to emerge starting Monday, with the changes potentially taking place at any time after Thursday, when Konstantinos Tasoulas is sworn in as Greece’s new President of the Republic.