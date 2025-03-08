Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Think Tank Advocates Smart Health-Based Taxation

Greek Think Tank Advocates Smart Health-Based Taxation Φωτογραφία: Unsplash
Unlike traditional "sin taxes," which aim to discourage consumption through higher costs but often lead to unintended consequences like inflation or illicit trade, this approach focuses on incentives rather than penalties.

The Center for Liberal Studies (KEFiM), a Greek think tank, has proposed a new taxation model designed to reduce the negative health impacts of products such as sugar, alcohol, tobacco, and salt. Developed in collaboration with Professor Panagiotis Liargovas, President of the Center for Planning and Economic Research (KEPE), the study explores how a differentiated tax system could adjust rates based on a product’s health risks while encouraging consumers to choose less harmful alternatives.

Unlike traditional "sin taxes," which aim to discourage consumption through higher costs but often lead to unintended consequences like inflation or illicit trade, this approach focuses on incentives rather than penalties. For example, tobacco products that do not involve combustion—proven to be less harmful than conventional cigarettes—could be taxed at a lower rate, making them a more attractive option.

The study also emphasizes the role of behavioral economics, noting that consumers do not always make rational choices. When taxes are too high and alternatives are not readily available, people may turn to illegal markets. Instead of imposing blanket taxes, KEFiM suggests a more nuanced approach, adjusting rates based on a product’s risk level to encourage informed decision-making.

In the case of alcohol, taxation could be based on ethanol content, promoting lower-alcohol beverages over stronger ones. Similarly, in the food industry, products high in sugar, salt, and saturated fats could face higher taxes, while healthier alternatives might receive tax incentives to make them more affordable and appealing.

According to the study, the goal is not to punish consumers but to guide them toward healthier and more sustainable choices. At the same time, the model could drive innovation among businesses developing less harmful products, turning taxation from a punitive measure into a tool for fostering a healthier and more responsible marketplace.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο Λούκα Βιλντόζα παραδέχθηκε το Αταμάν mentality παρότι… «δεν πίστευε ότι θα κερδίσει τίποτα ο Παναθηναϊκός»

Ο Λούκα Βιλντόζα παραδέχθηκε το Αταμάν mentality παρότι… «δεν πίστευε ότι θα κερδίσει τίποτα ο Παναθηναϊκός»

Πρώην «ερυθρόλευκος» παλάβωσε με την εξέδρα κι ο Φουρνιέ ζήτησε από όλους να… ακούσουν (vid)

Πρώην «ερυθρόλευκος» παλάβωσε με την εξέδρα κι ο Φουρνιέ ζήτησε από όλους να… ακούσουν (vid)

Προσοχή με την προπληρωμένη κάρτα: Ποιοι πρέπει να βγάλουν νέα για τα επιδόματα

Προσοχή με την προπληρωμένη κάρτα: Ποιοι πρέπει να βγάλουν νέα για τα επιδόματα

Έρχεται ο ΕΝΦΙΑ με προθεσμία πληρωμής 20 ημερών για την πρώτη δόση

Έρχεται ο ΕΝΦΙΑ με προθεσμία πληρωμής 20 ημερών για την πρώτη δόση

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις: Οι παγίδες στις προσυμπληρωμένες

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις: Οι παγίδες στις προσυμπληρωμένες

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ο Ομπράντοβιτς παραδέχθηκε την ανωτερότητα του Ολυμπιακού: Τι είπε για τα «ερυθρόλευκα» γενέθλια;

Ο Ομπράντοβιτς παραδέχθηκε την ανωτερότητα του Ολυμπιακού: Τι είπε για τα «ερυθρόλευκα» γενέθλια;

«Δεν έχω κάτι να σχολιάσω, αλλά ο Στέφανος είναι καλύτερος τώρα»: Τι ανέφερε ο γυμναστής του Τσιτσιπά

«Δεν έχω κάτι να σχολιάσω, αλλά ο Στέφανος είναι καλύτερος τώρα»: Τι ανέφερε ο γυμναστής του Τσιτσιπά

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Το δημοφιλές προϊόν μαλλιών που συνδέεται με αυξημένο κίνδυνο καρκίνου

Το δημοφιλές προϊόν μαλλιών που συνδέεται με αυξημένο κίνδυνο καρκίνου

Ράνια Ιωαννίδου: Πέθανε η «παπαδιά» από το Καφέ της Χαράς

Ράνια Ιωαννίδου: Πέθανε η «παπαδιά» από το Καφέ της Χαράς

Σάντρα Μπούλοκ: Η «περίεργη» κρέμα των 7 ευρώ που χρησιμοποιεί για να παραμένει φρέσκια στα 60 της

Σάντρα Μπούλοκ: Η «περίεργη» κρέμα των 7 ευρώ που χρησιμοποιεί για να παραμένει φρέσκια στα 60 της

Έγκυος η Ευρυδίκη Βαλαβάνη – Η τρυφερή της ανακοίνωση (Εικόνες)

Έγκυος η Ευρυδίκη Βαλαβάνη – Η τρυφερή της ανακοίνωση (Εικόνες)

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Overhauls 2025 Tax Returns: Key Changes to E1 Form and Income Rules

Greece Overhauls 2025 Tax Returns: Key Changes to E1 Form and Income Rules

News In English
Is Greece Giving Real Estate Firms an Unfair Advantage in Renewable Energy?

Is Greece Giving Real Estate Firms an Unfair Advantage in Renewable Energy?

News In English
Greece’s Real Estate Transfer Tax: Deadlines, Process, and Payment

Greece’s Real Estate Transfer Tax: Deadlines, Process, and Payment

News In English
Greek Tax Authority Revises Rules for New and Used Vehicles

Greek Tax Authority Revises Rules for New and Used Vehicles

News In English

NETWORK

ΠΟΣΠΗΕΦ: Με φωτογραφικές διατάξεις αποκλείονται οι μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις από τα έργα αποθήκευσης

ΠΟΣΠΗΕΦ: Με φωτογραφικές διατάξεις αποκλείονται οι μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις από τα έργα αποθήκευσης

ienergeia.gr
Άλμα φυσικού αερίου και λιγνίτη στην ηλεκτροπαραγωγή τον Ιανουάριο– Στα ύψη η χονδρεμπορική τιμή ρεύματος

Άλμα φυσικού αερίου και λιγνίτη στην ηλεκτροπαραγωγή τον Ιανουάριο– Στα ύψη η χονδρεμπορική τιμή ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
Το δημοφιλές προϊόν μαλλιών που συνδέεται με αυξημένο κίνδυνο καρκίνου

Το δημοφιλές προϊόν μαλλιών που συνδέεται με αυξημένο κίνδυνο καρκίνου

theissue.gr
Γιατί μπήκε στον πάγο η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας - Κύπρου

Γιατί μπήκε στον πάγο η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας - Κύπρου

ienergeia.gr
Ράνια Ιωαννίδου: Πέθανε η «παπαδιά» από το Καφέ της Χαράς

Ράνια Ιωαννίδου: Πέθανε η «παπαδιά» από το Καφέ της Χαράς

theissue.gr
Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

theissue.gr
Metlen: Άδικες χρεώσεις και ευθύνες στους ΦoΣΕ για τις περικοπές ΑΠΕ

Metlen: Άδικες χρεώσεις και ευθύνες στους ΦoΣΕ για τις περικοπές ΑΠΕ

ienergeia.gr
Τα μεγάλα οφέλη της φακής - Εύκολη και θρεπτική συνταγή

Τα μεγάλα οφέλη της φακής - Εύκολη και θρεπτική συνταγή

healthstat.gr