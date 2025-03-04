Greece Becomes a Magnet for Foreign Homebuyers

Greece’s real estate market is experiencing a surge in foreign investment, with an increasing number of millionaires from abroad taking advantage of residency programs tied to property purchases.

British and American buyers, in particular, are actively utilizing Greece’s non-dom tax regime and the Golden Visa program, often acquiring vacation homes in high-demand areas such as the Athenian Riviera, central Athens, and popular islands like Santorini, Mykonos, Corfu, Crete, and Paxos.

A significant rise in interest from American investors has been recorded, particularly in the wake of recent U.S. elections. Data from Astons, a global investment migration firm, indicates that Greece accounted for half of all U.S. applications for residence permits through the company. The number of U.S. residents holding a Greek permit doubled in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Further insights from Elxis - At Home In Greece, a company specializing in holiday home sales, reveal a striking shift in demand. In the two weeks following the U.S. elections, visits from the U.S. to the company’s website surged tenfold compared to the same period in 2023. Compared to the previous month, October, visits increased fourfold, and property viewing requests rose at a similar pace.

Beyond vacation homes, a growing number of Americans are looking for permanent residences. One notable example is a third-generation Greek-American family that recently purchased two large homes near Thessaloniki with plans to relocate. The trend underscores Greece’s appeal as both a holiday destination and a long-term residence for international investors.