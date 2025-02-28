Games
"I Can't Breathe": Thousands to Rally Demanding Justice for Tempi Victims

The demonstrations come exactly two years after the Tempi train crash, which killed 57 people, many of them young students.

Thousands of people across Greece and in cities worldwide are set to take to the streets on Friday, March 1, in a wave of protests demanding justice and accountability for one of the country’s worst railway disasters.

Major gatherings are planned for 11 a.m. in Athens (Syntagma Square) and Thessaloniki (Venizelos Statue), with additional protests scheduled in more than 380 locations globally, including 262 cities in Greece and 120 abroad.

The protests have been driven by ongoing public frustration over the lack of accountability for the disaster, with the phrase “I can’t breathe” becoming a rallying cry symbolizing the victims and their families’ fight for justice.

Athens is expected to face significant disruptions, as public transport workers join the strike action. Metro and tram services will operate only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Athens Urban Transport Organization (STASY).

The protests coincide with escalating political tensions, as Nikos Androulakis, leader of Greece’s center-left PASOK party, announced on Thursday that the opposition will file a motion of no confidence against the government on Wednesday, March 5.

"We call on all democratic opposition parties to support our initiative so that the motion is submitted next Wednesday, following Tuesday’s vote on the parliamentary investigation into government official Mr. Triantopoulos," Androulakis stated in Parliament.

He criticized the ruling party for its handling of the Tempi tragedy, arguing that the recent release of an official investigation report has further exposed government failures.

"After the massive demonstrations where people declared, ‘We do not forget, we demand truth and safety,’ we now see a government in panic, unable to answer crucial questions," he said.

He also accused government officials of trying to discredit the protests, adding: “People don’t want to replace the judiciary; they want independent justice and strong institutions.”

