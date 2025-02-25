Games
Athens on High Alert Ahead of Mass Rally Marking Two Years Since Greece’s Deadly Train Crash

Similar demonstrations are expected in around 100 cities across Greece, as public anger over the handling of the Tempi disaster remains strong

The Greek capital is set to be heavily policed on Friday, February 28, as thousands are expected to take to the streets for a major demonstration marking two years since the Tempi train disaster—the deadliest rail accident in Greece’s history, which claimed 57 lives.

Authorities are implementing strict security measures, similar to those used during Greece’s annual Polytechnic Uprising protests. Nearly 5,000 police officers will be deployed across Athens, backed by drones, helicopters, riot control water cannons, and two public prosecutors, amid concerns over possible unrest.

Police are preparing for what could be one of the largest protests in recent years. The main demonstration will take place in Syntagma Square, outside the Greek Parliament. Reports indicate that riot control vehicles will be stationed in the area, ready to intervene if necessary.

Security forces will also conduct intensive preventative checks, with riot police on high alert. Officers will focus on identifying individuals considered suspicious, particularly those carrying backpacks or engaging in unusual behavior. Authorities have stated that detentions will be made if needed.

The crash, which occurred on February 28, 2023, was blamed on human error and systemic failures in Greece’s railway system, sparking widespread protests demanding accountability and improved safety measures.

