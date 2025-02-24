Greece Sees Real Estate Management Boom - 1,500 Companies Launched in Just 50 Days

Greece’s real estate sector is experiencing a rapid surge, with 1,500 new property management companies established since the start of 2024 - a clear indication of the market’s growing appeal to investors.

The Greek property market remains one of the most attractive in Europe, largely due to the strong rental yields in central Athens, where demand continues to rise.

Despite new regulations introduced in 2024 - such as a ban on new short-term rental properties in the first three municipal districts of Athens - foreign investor interest remains strong. Many investors are shifting towards serviced apartments, which are licensed as tourism accommodations and offer high returns without regulatory restrictions.

The steady increase in rental prices is another major driver of investment, ensuring solid yields and reliable income. At the same time, real estate in Athens remains significantly more affordable than in other European capitals, making it a highly competitive market.

According to a recent report by the Global Property Guide, Athens ranks among the top seven European cities for investing in residential properties for rental income.

The average gross rental yield in the Greek capital is currently 5%, making it an attractive opportunity for international buyers.

In terms of affordability, Athens is among the cheapest cities in Europe for purchasing an apartment. A 60-square-meter (645 sq. ft.) property in the city costs approximately €130,000 ($140,000)—ranking it third-cheapest after Podgorica, Montenegro (€90,000/$97,000) and Riga, Latvia (€105,000/$113,000).