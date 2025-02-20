Anti-Systemic Wave Reshapes Greek Politics in Wake of Tempi Train Crash

The tragic train accident in Tempi is emerging as a significant factor in Greece’s political landscape, influencing voter decisions ahead of the next elections.

A recent poll conducted by Alco for the Alpha television network reveals that while the disaster itself is not the sole reason for political discontent, it has amplified frustration among voters already dissatisfied with the ruling New Democracy (ND) party. This discontent extends beyond the accident, encompassing broader issues such as inflation and Greek-Turkish relations.

For many, the Tempi tragedy appears to be the final straw, solidifying a growing wave of public dissatisfaction. The poll suggests that Greece may be on the verge of a new protest movement, potentially leading to large-scale demonstrations reminiscent of those seen in previous years.

The rising anger is not only eroding support for New Democracy but also boosting anti-establishment parties on both the right and left. Among the main political beneficiaries of this trend are the parties led by Aphrodite Latinopoulou and Zoe Konstantopoulou, both of whom have positioned themselves as voices of opposition against the political status quo. Meanwhile, Kyriakos Velopoulos, another prominent right-wing figure, appears to have maintained his base, at least for now.

New Democracy currently stands at 24.4 percent in voting intention, while parties to its right collectively reach 18.3 percent. If these parties manage to attract a larger share of undecided voters, they could significantly challenge ND’s electoral dominance. The number of undecided voters has risen by three percentage points to 14.9 percent, with nearly half of them being former ND supporters. The survey’s findings indicate that these voters are becoming increasingly detached from the ruling party, making their return to ND unlikely.

In just one month, New Democracy’s voter retention rate has dropped by eight percentage points. Half of the defectors have moved into the undecided category, while the other half have shifted their allegiance to opposition parties. This erosion of support poses a serious challenge to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ electoral strategy. His government had been counting on a second-round victory in upcoming national elections, but the growing anti-systemic sentiment threatens to derail this plan. If the first round results in a strong protest vote, ND’s argument for a stable, majority government could lose credibility in a potential runoff.

The poll also reveals that the decline is not limited to the ruling party. Almost all major political parties, except for Plefsi Eleftherias, the New Left, and Voice of Reason, are experiencing a drop in support. This suggests that in the eyes of many voters, even the traditional opposition parties are perceived as part of the establishment, failing to offer a real alternative.

This perception appears to be pushing SYRIZA, Greece’s main opposition party, toward a more populist and anti-establishment stance. In recent weeks, key party figures, such as Sokratis Famellos, have sought to reposition SYRIZA as a challenger to the political system, competing for the same disillusioned voters as smaller, more radical parties. The shift became particularly evident when SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis sparked controversy in parliament by linking the death of businessman Vangelis Kalogiros to the Tempi train crash, prompting a strong reaction from the government.

Whether PASOK, Greece’s center-left party, will follow a similar path remains uncertain. However, PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis has already signaled a possible shift. In a recent interview, he openly questioned the judiciary’s objectivity in handling the Tempi case, a move that suggests PASOK may also be seeking to tap into public discontent.