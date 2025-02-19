Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Metlen Secures $3.5 Billion Alumina and Bauxite Deal with Rio Tinto

Metlen Secures $3.5 Billion Alumina and Bauxite Deal with Rio Tinto
Metlen has signed two strategic agreements with Rio Tinto, securing a long-term bauxite supply and alumina distribution deal worth approximately $3.5 billion.

This move strengthens Metlen’s global presence in the alumina market and reinforces Rio Tinto’s leadership in the bauxite and aluminum sector.

Metlen is expanding production at its "Aluminium of Greece" refinery in Agios Nikolaos, Viotia, increasing output from 865,000 to 1,265,000 metric tons annually. To support this, the two companies have signed key agreements. Rio Tinto will provide Metlen with 14.9 million metric tons of bauxite from Guinea’s CBG mine over 11 years (2027-2037), ensuring a stable raw material supply.

In return, Metlen will supply Rio Tinto with 3.9 million metric tons of alumina over eight years (2027-2034), with an optional three-year extension (2035-2037).

This agreement positions Metlen as a key global player while expanding Rio Tinto’s reach in aluminum and sustainable metallurgy. By 2027, Metlen is expected to account for over 25% of Europe’s alumina refinery output, reinforcing its industry dominance.

The deal also stabilizes bauxite supply, addressing a major industry challenge. Beyond supply, the partnership includes technological collaboration for low-carbon aluminum production. Both companies are vertically integrated in aluminum and engaged in renewable energy projects, supporting sustainability efforts.

Rio Tinto operates across 35 countries with 57,000 employees, producing key minerals essential for the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman & CEO of Metlen Energy & Metals, stated that this partnership secures a stable, competitive supply chain and strengthens Metlen’s position in the global alumina market. Jerome Pécresse, Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Aluminium, highlighted that the agreement ensures alumina supply for Rio Tinto’s Atlantic operations while advancing sustainable aluminum production.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Χυδαία χειρονομία»: Η κίνηση προς τον Τσιτσιπά & η κατακραυγή στο Twitter (video)

«Χυδαία χειρονομία»: Η κίνηση προς τον Τσιτσιπά & η κατακραυγή στο Twitter (video)

Όλα τα γκολ της βραδιάς (18/02) στο Champions League (video)

Όλα τα γκολ της βραδιάς (18/02) στο Champions League (video)

«Βόμβα» Κλέαρχου Μαρουσάκη: «Έρχονται χιόνια μέχρι το κύμα»

«Βόμβα» Κλέαρχου Μαρουσάκη: «Έρχονται χιόνια μέχρι το κύμα»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Από 1η Μαρτίου δωρεάν τα φάρμακα σε χιλιάδες χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους – Τα κριτήρια και οι προϋποθέσεις

Από 1η Μαρτίου δωρεάν τα φάρμακα σε χιλιάδες χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους – Τα κριτήρια και οι προϋποθέσεις

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Νέα διετής σύμβαση: Πως διαμορφώνονται οι μισθοί των ξενοδοχοϋπαλλήλων το 2025

Νέα διετής σύμβαση: Πως διαμορφώνονται οι μισθοί των ξενοδοχοϋπαλλήλων το 2025

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Ούτε Μέσι, ούτε ΛεMπρόν: Αυτός είναι ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος αθλητής για το 2024!

Ούτε Μέσι, ούτε ΛεMπρόν: Αυτός είναι ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος αθλητής για το 2024!

Ο Μεντιλίμπαρ «λύγισε»: Έκανε αλλαγή τον πιο «αναντικατάστατο» παίκτη του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Ο Μεντιλίμπαρ «λύγισε»: Έκανε αλλαγή τον πιο «αναντικατάστατο» παίκτη του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Το φυσικό γλυκαντικό που είναι πλούσιο σε αντιοξειδωτικά και είναι ιδανικό για επιδόρπια ή σνακ

Το φυσικό γλυκαντικό που είναι πλούσιο σε αντιοξειδωτικά και είναι ιδανικό για επιδόρπια ή σνακ

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Metlen - Rio Tinto: Συμφωνία-μαμούθ 3,5 δισ. δολαρίων με έναν από τους μεγαλύτερους μεταλλευτικούς ομίλους στον κόσμο

Metlen - Rio Tinto: Συμφωνία-μαμούθ 3,5 δισ. δολαρίων με έναν από τους μεγαλύτερους μεταλλευτικούς ομίλους στον κόσμο

Οικονομία
Greece Joins France’s Second Meeting on Ukraine and European Security

Greece Joins France’s Second Meeting on Ukraine and European Security

News In English
JP Morgan Secures Legal Victory in UK Court Against WRL in Dispute Over Viva

JP Morgan Secures Legal Victory in UK Court Against WRL in Dispute Over Viva

News In English
Alpha Bank Pays Tribute to Spyros Filaretos at Alpha Day

Alpha Bank Pays Tribute to Spyros Filaretos at Alpha Day

News In English

NETWORK

Έγκλημα – σοκ στο Δαφνί: Τρόφιμος του ψυχιατρείου σκότωσε 44χρονη

Έγκλημα – σοκ στο Δαφνί: Τρόφιμος του ψυχιατρείου σκότωσε 44χρονη

healthstat.gr
Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

theissue.gr
Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

theissue.gr
Θεσσαλονίκη: Σε απόγνωση οι φαρμακοποιοί – Μπαράζ διαρρήξεων στα φαρμακεία

Θεσσαλονίκη: Σε απόγνωση οι φαρμακοποιοί – Μπαράζ διαρρήξεων στα φαρμακεία

healthstat.gr
Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

ienergeia.gr
Ανακαινίζω- Ενοικιάζω: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα με αυξημένη επιδότηση 60%

Ανακαινίζω- Ενοικιάζω: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα με αυξημένη επιδότηση 60%

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί οι πιο ψηλοί άνθρωποι έχουν μεγαλύτερο κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Γιατί οι πιο ψηλοί άνθρωποι έχουν μεγαλύτερο κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

healthstat.gr
ΕΟΦ: Νέες οδηγίες για τη χρήση αντιδιαβητικών φαρμάκων στην παχυσαρκία

ΕΟΦ: Νέες οδηγίες για τη χρήση αντιδιαβητικών φαρμάκων στην παχυσαρκία

healthstat.gr