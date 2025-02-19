Metlen Secures $3.5 Billion Alumina and Bauxite Deal with Rio Tinto

Metlen has signed two strategic agreements with Rio Tinto, securing a long-term bauxite supply and alumina distribution deal worth approximately $3.5 billion.

This move strengthens Metlen’s global presence in the alumina market and reinforces Rio Tinto’s leadership in the bauxite and aluminum sector.

Metlen is expanding production at its "Aluminium of Greece" refinery in Agios Nikolaos, Viotia, increasing output from 865,000 to 1,265,000 metric tons annually. To support this, the two companies have signed key agreements. Rio Tinto will provide Metlen with 14.9 million metric tons of bauxite from Guinea’s CBG mine over 11 years (2027-2037), ensuring a stable raw material supply.

In return, Metlen will supply Rio Tinto with 3.9 million metric tons of alumina over eight years (2027-2034), with an optional three-year extension (2035-2037).

This agreement positions Metlen as a key global player while expanding Rio Tinto’s reach in aluminum and sustainable metallurgy. By 2027, Metlen is expected to account for over 25% of Europe’s alumina refinery output, reinforcing its industry dominance.

The deal also stabilizes bauxite supply, addressing a major industry challenge. Beyond supply, the partnership includes technological collaboration for low-carbon aluminum production. Both companies are vertically integrated in aluminum and engaged in renewable energy projects, supporting sustainability efforts.

Rio Tinto operates across 35 countries with 57,000 employees, producing key minerals essential for the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman & CEO of Metlen Energy & Metals, stated that this partnership secures a stable, competitive supply chain and strengthens Metlen’s position in the global alumina market. Jerome Pécresse, Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Aluminium, highlighted that the agreement ensures alumina supply for Rio Tinto’s Atlantic operations while advancing sustainable aluminum production.

