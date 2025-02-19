Alpha Bank Pays Tribute to Spyros Filaretos at Alpha Day

Alpha Bank’s annual “Alpha Day” celebrated employees and the new year, featuring a heartfelt tribute to retiring executive Spyros Filaretos after 40 years.

Alpha Bank’s annual “Alpha Day” event, dedicated to celebrating its employees and setting the tone for the new year, took on an emotional significance this year. Held under the motto "Living Our Purpose and Values," the event was marked by a heartfelt moment honoring the retirement of Spyros Filaretos, the bank’s Chief of Growth and Innovation, after an impressive 40-year career.

The event, held on Tuesday evening, featured speeches from Alpha Bank Chairman Dimitris Tsitsiragos and CEO Vassilis Psaltis, who emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting its customers' growth and contributing to the advancement of the Greek economy. However, the most poignant moment came when it was announced that Filaretos, a longtime senior executive and Board member, would be stepping down.

In his farewell speech, Filaretos reflected on his journey with Alpha Bank, tracing its evolution into one of Greece’s leading financial institutions. As a key figure in the legacy of the Kostopoulos family, the bank’s founders, he underscored the importance of preserving Alpha Bank’s identity. He also touched on the upcoming rebranding efforts - previously hinted at by CEO Psaltis - stressing that any modernization should be a harmonious blend of tradition and progress while maintaining the bank’s distinctive logo.

His speech was met with a standing ovation, as colleagues and executives recognized his contributions to the institution’s growth.

Following the event, Alpha Bank insiders clarified that the bank’s brand identity will remain intact, both to honor its historical continuity and because research confirms its place among the most recognizable financial brands in Greece.