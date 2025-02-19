Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Alpha Bank Pays Tribute to Spyros Filaretos at Alpha Day

Alpha Bank Pays Tribute to Spyros Filaretos at Alpha Day Φωτογραφία: ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI
Alpha Bank’s annual “Alpha Day” celebrated employees and the new year, featuring a heartfelt tribute to retiring executive Spyros Filaretos after 40 years.

Alpha Bank’s annual “Alpha Day” event, dedicated to celebrating its employees and setting the tone for the new year, took on an emotional significance this year. Held under the motto "Living Our Purpose and Values," the event was marked by a heartfelt moment honoring the retirement of Spyros Filaretos, the bank’s Chief of Growth and Innovation, after an impressive 40-year career.

The event, held on Tuesday evening, featured speeches from Alpha Bank Chairman Dimitris Tsitsiragos and CEO Vassilis Psaltis, who emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting its customers' growth and contributing to the advancement of the Greek economy. However, the most poignant moment came when it was announced that Filaretos, a longtime senior executive and Board member, would be stepping down.

In his farewell speech, Filaretos reflected on his journey with Alpha Bank, tracing its evolution into one of Greece’s leading financial institutions. As a key figure in the legacy of the Kostopoulos family, the bank’s founders, he underscored the importance of preserving Alpha Bank’s identity. He also touched on the upcoming rebranding efforts - previously hinted at by CEO Psaltis - stressing that any modernization should be a harmonious blend of tradition and progress while maintaining the bank’s distinctive logo.

His speech was met with a standing ovation, as colleagues and executives recognized his contributions to the institution’s growth.

Following the event, Alpha Bank insiders clarified that the bank’s brand identity will remain intact, both to honor its historical continuity and because research confirms its place among the most recognizable financial brands in Greece.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Χυδαία χειρονομία»: Η κίνηση προς τον Τσιτσιπά & η κατακραυγή στο Twitter (video)

«Χυδαία χειρονομία»: Η κίνηση προς τον Τσιτσιπά & η κατακραυγή στο Twitter (video)

Όλα τα γκολ της βραδιάς (18/02) στο Champions League (video)

Όλα τα γκολ της βραδιάς (18/02) στο Champions League (video)

«Βόμβα» Κλέαρχου Μαρουσάκη: «Έρχονται χιόνια μέχρι το κύμα»

«Βόμβα» Κλέαρχου Μαρουσάκη: «Έρχονται χιόνια μέχρι το κύμα»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Από 1η Μαρτίου δωρεάν τα φάρμακα σε χιλιάδες χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους – Τα κριτήρια και οι προϋποθέσεις

Από 1η Μαρτίου δωρεάν τα φάρμακα σε χιλιάδες χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους – Τα κριτήρια και οι προϋποθέσεις

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Νέα διετής σύμβαση: Πως διαμορφώνονται οι μισθοί των ξενοδοχοϋπαλλήλων το 2025

Νέα διετής σύμβαση: Πως διαμορφώνονται οι μισθοί των ξενοδοχοϋπαλλήλων το 2025

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Ούτε Μέσι, ούτε ΛεMπρόν: Αυτός είναι ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος αθλητής για το 2024!

Ούτε Μέσι, ούτε ΛεMπρόν: Αυτός είναι ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος αθλητής για το 2024!

Ο Μεντιλίμπαρ «λύγισε»: Έκανε αλλαγή τον πιο «αναντικατάστατο» παίκτη του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Ο Μεντιλίμπαρ «λύγισε»: Έκανε αλλαγή τον πιο «αναντικατάστατο» παίκτη του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Το φυσικό γλυκαντικό που είναι πλούσιο σε αντιοξειδωτικά και είναι ιδανικό για επιδόρπια ή σνακ

Το φυσικό γλυκαντικό που είναι πλούσιο σε αντιοξειδωτικά και είναι ιδανικό για επιδόρπια ή σνακ

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Metlen Secures $3.5 Billion Alumina and Bauxite Deal with Rio Tinto

Metlen Secures $3.5 Billion Alumina and Bauxite Deal with Rio Tinto

News In English
Greece Joins France’s Second Meeting on Ukraine and European Security

Greece Joins France’s Second Meeting on Ukraine and European Security

News In English
JP Morgan Secures Legal Victory in UK Court Against WRL in Dispute Over Viva

JP Morgan Secures Legal Victory in UK Court Against WRL in Dispute Over Viva

News In English
New Customs Reforms in Greece Aim to Streamline Trade and Improve Oversight

New Customs Reforms in Greece Aim to Streamline Trade and Improve Oversight

News In English

NETWORK

Θεσσαλονίκη: Σε απόγνωση οι φαρμακοποιοί – Μπαράζ διαρρήξεων στα φαρμακεία

Θεσσαλονίκη: Σε απόγνωση οι φαρμακοποιοί – Μπαράζ διαρρήξεων στα φαρμακεία

healthstat.gr
Λάθη σε τιμολόγια ΚΟΤ

Λάθη σε τιμολόγια ΚΟΤ

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί οι πιο ψηλοί άνθρωποι έχουν μεγαλύτερο κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Γιατί οι πιο ψηλοί άνθρωποι έχουν μεγαλύτερο κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

healthstat.gr
Έγκλημα – σοκ στο Δαφνί: Τρόφιμος του ψυχιατρείου σκότωσε 44χρονη

Έγκλημα – σοκ στο Δαφνί: Τρόφιμος του ψυχιατρείου σκότωσε 44χρονη

healthstat.gr
Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

theissue.gr
ΕΟΦ: Νέες οδηγίες για τη χρήση αντιδιαβητικών φαρμάκων στην παχυσαρκία

ΕΟΦ: Νέες οδηγίες για τη χρήση αντιδιαβητικών φαρμάκων στην παχυσαρκία

healthstat.gr
Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

theissue.gr