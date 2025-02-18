Surge in Highway Traffic Outpaces Vehicle Growth in Greece

A significant trend has emerged in Greece’s highway traffic, with data from 2024 showing a notable increase in vehicle passages on roads managed by the GEK TERNA Group. Attiki Odos, the key toll road serving Athens, recorded a 5.81% annual rise in crossings, reaching 100.2 million in 2024, up from 94.7 million the previous year.

Meanwhile, Nea Odos and Kentriki Odos, two major highways connecting different regions of the country, saw an even stronger increase of 8.6%, with total crossings rising to 60.6 million from 55.8 million in 2023.

What makes these figures particularly striking is that the rate of highway traffic growth was more than double the increase in newly registered vehicles in Greece, which includes both new and imported used cars. Between January and December 2024, a total of 243,796 vehicles were registered, reflecting only a 2.4% rise compared to the 238,117 recorded in 2023.

The gap between traffic expansion and new vehicle registrations suggests that existing vehicles are being used more intensively, leading to a higher overall utilization of the country's highway network. This likely indicates an increase in Average Daily Traffic (ADT), which, if sustained, could result in improved cash flows for GEK TERNA, strengthening the stability of its toll revenue.

