Greek Finance Minister Rules Out Pension Back Payments and Public Sector Bonuses

The Greek government has officially ruled out reinstating public sector holiday bonuses and paying retroactive supplementary pensions to retirees who did not take legal action.

Speaking to SKAI TV, Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis stated that the fiscal cost—estimated at €8 billion—would be unsustainable and could destabilize the country’s economy.

Hatzidakis confirmed that only retirees who have already won court cases will receive back payments for the period between June 2015 and 2016. He clarified that those who did not file claims before 2020 are no longer eligible for compensation due to the statute of limitations.

At the same time, the minister highlighted the government’s economic plans, including salary increases in both the public and private sectors through an upcoming rise in the minimum wage on April 1. He also announced tax cuts set to take effect in 2025, which will be reflected in 2026 tax filings.

Hatzidakis pointed to past statements by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who had already made it clear in 2020 that there was no room in the budget for reinstating pension bonuses. He emphasized that despite a decade of austerity-driven cuts, Greece continues to spend more on pensions than any other country in Europe. However, he noted that the government has taken steps to ease financial pressures, including unfreezing pension increases and speeding up the processing of outstanding pension claims.

Finally, he stressed that a recent Greek Supreme Court ruling does not change the situation, as it aligns with a previous decision by the Council of State. Meanwhile, planned tax reductions will apply to 2025 incomes, with their impact visible in 2026 tax returns.

