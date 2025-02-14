Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Automatic Tax Reporting in Greece: How New Rules Will Impact Companies

Automatic Tax Reporting in Greece: How New Rules Will Impact Companies Φωτογραφία: Nataliya Vaitkevich/PEXELS
One of the most notable updates is the automatic recording of revenue for businesses that issue invoices through myDATA.

Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is introducing significant changes to the corporate income tax declaration process in 2025. The reforms affect legal entities, businesses, and self-employed professionals, streamlining tax reporting through automation and digital integration. A key aspect of these changes is the expanded use of myDATA, the country’s digital tax platform, to pre-fill financial information in tax forms, reducing errors and increasing transparency.

One of the most notable updates is the automatic recording of revenue for businesses that issue invoices through myDATA. For example, a consulting firm that has invoiced €120,000 will see this amount pre-filled in its tax declaration. Any attempt to report a lower figure will require a valid explanation and could lead to a tax audit. Similarly, expense deductions will be subject to stricter cross-checking. If a restaurant declares €50,000 in raw material costs but has electronic invoices for only €40,000, only the verified amount will be recognized for tax deduction unless the business provides additional proof.

Another major change is the introduction of a digital transaction fee on rental income, set to take effect on December 1, 2024. Landlords renting commercial properties will see their rental income pre-filled in tax forms, with a new tax code specifically for this digital fee. Additionally, government subsidies will now be automatically recorded. Businesses receiving financial aid, such as those affected by natural disasters, will see these amounts pre-filled in the tax declaration. If a company fails to declare the subsidy, the tax authority will detect the discrepancy and require corrections.

The reforms also allow for amended tax declarations without penalties under certain conditions. Businesses that change their registered address during the tax year can submit a revised declaration without incurring fines, provided the relocation does not affect taxable income. However, if the change leads to discrepancies in revenue or expenses, penalties may still apply.

These measures reflect Greece’s ongoing shift toward a digital-first tax system, aiming to improve compliance and minimize fraud. By leveraging real-time financial data, authorities are tightening controls while offering businesses a more efficient way to report taxes. For foreign investors, multinational companies, and professionals operating in Greece, these changes mark a significant step toward a more transparent and automated tax environment.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο Αντετοκούνμπο «συμπαίκτης» με Ρόσμπεργκ & Ντουράντ, σε AI επένδυση πολλών εκατομμυρίων!

Ο Αντετοκούνμπο «συμπαίκτης» με Ρόσμπεργκ & Ντουράντ, σε AI επένδυση πολλών εκατομμυρίων!

Απίστευτο: Ο πρόεδρος της Στεάουα έδωσε εντολή στον προπονητή, για αλλαγή παίκτη στο ημίχρονο με τον ΠΑΟΚ!

Απίστευτο: Ο πρόεδρος της Στεάουα έδωσε εντολή στον προπονητή, για αλλαγή παίκτη στο ημίχρονο με τον ΠΑΟΚ!

Κατώτατος μισθός: Έως 50 ευρώ αύξηση από 1ης Απριλίου στον ιδιωτικό τομέα

Κατώτατος μισθός: Έως 50 ευρώ αύξηση από 1ης Απριλίου στον ιδιωτικό τομέα

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Στον κλοιό των τεκμηρίων όσοι αγόρασαν ακίνητα – Παραδείγματα

Στον κλοιό των τεκμηρίων όσοι αγόρασαν ακίνητα – Παραδείγματα

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Τα προσυμπληρωμένα στοιχεία στο έντυπο Ε3

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Τα προσυμπληρωμένα στοιχεία στο έντυπο Ε3

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

«Βόμβα» από Τάισον: «Ζητώ συγγνώμη, δεν μπορώ να συνεχίσω!»

«Βόμβα» από Τάισον: «Ζητώ συγγνώμη, δεν μπορώ να συνεχίσω!»

Βαθμολογία UEFA: Έχασε ευκαιρία να «ξεφύγει» η Ελλάδα!

Βαθμολογία UEFA: Έχασε ευκαιρία να «ξεφύγει» η Ελλάδα!

Χρειάζεσαι ενυδάτωση; Αυτά είναι τα 9 πιο υγιεινά ποτά εκτός από το νερό

Χρειάζεσαι ενυδάτωση; Αυτά είναι τα 9 πιο υγιεινά ποτά εκτός από το νερό

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Η βιταμίνη που καταπολεμά τις ρυτίδες και «φωτίζει» το δέρμα

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Η βιταμίνη που καταπολεμά τις ρυτίδες και «φωτίζει» το δέρμα

Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

Αλεξάνδρα Νίκα: Αυτός είναι ο επιχειρηματίας που την παρέσυρε με πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο στο Κολωνάκι

Αλεξάνδρα Νίκα: Αυτός είναι ο επιχειρηματίας που την παρέσυρε με πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο στο Κολωνάκι

Τσικνοπέμπτη: Τα 4 μυστικά για να απολαύσεις το κρέας χωρίς φούσκωμα και πρήξιμο

Τσικνοπέμπτη: Τα 4 μυστικά για να απολαύσεις το κρέας χωρίς φούσκωμα και πρήξιμο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s Political Reset? The Limits of a Cabinet Reshuffle

Greece’s Political Reset? The Limits of a Cabinet Reshuffle

News In English
Greek Opposition Leader Accuses Government of Cover-Up in Tempi Train Disaster

Greek Opposition Leader Accuses Government of Cover-Up in Tempi Train Disaster

News In English
Greece Leads Europe in Homeownership, But Financial Pressures Are Mounting

Greece Leads Europe in Homeownership, But Financial Pressures Are Mounting

News In English
Greek Households Struggle as Income Covers Just 23 Days Per Month

Greek Households Struggle as Income Covers Just 23 Days Per Month

News In English

NETWORK

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Η βιταμίνη που καταπολεμά τις ρυτίδες και «φωτίζει» το δέρμα

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Η βιταμίνη που καταπολεμά τις ρυτίδες και «φωτίζει» το δέρμα

theissue.gr
Σαντορίνη: Στέλνουν ειδικευόμενους να κάνουν τους Παιδίατρους (Έγγραφο)

Σαντορίνη: Στέλνουν ειδικευόμενους να κάνουν τους Παιδίατρους (Έγγραφο)

healthstat.gr
Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

theissue.gr
Αλεξάνδρα Νίκα: Αυτός είναι ο επιχειρηματίας που την παρέσυρε με πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο στο Κολωνάκι

Αλεξάνδρα Νίκα: Αυτός είναι ο επιχειρηματίας που την παρέσυρε με πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο στο Κολωνάκι

theissue.gr
Διατροφή για αυτοάνοσα: Ποιες τροφές πρέπει να αποφεύγουν οι ασθενείς

Διατροφή για αυτοάνοσα: Ποιες τροφές πρέπει να αποφεύγουν οι ασθενείς

healthstat.gr
Η Motor Oil ανοίγει τον δρόμο για την παραγωγή πράσινου υδρογόνου στην Ελλάδα- Τον Απρίλιο και το πρώτο πρατήριο

Η Motor Oil ανοίγει τον δρόμο για την παραγωγή πράσινου υδρογόνου στην Ελλάδα- Τον Απρίλιο και το πρώτο πρατήριο

ienergeia.gr
Αδυνατούν να πληρώσουν τους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος δύο στα τρία νοικοκυριά

Αδυνατούν να πληρώσουν τους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος δύο στα τρία νοικοκυριά

ienergeia.gr
Ιστορικό ρεκόρ στην κατανάλωση αερίου στην Ελλάδα- Η μεγαλύτερη αύξηση σε όλη την Ευρώπη

Ιστορικό ρεκόρ στην κατανάλωση αερίου στην Ελλάδα- Η μεγαλύτερη αύξηση σε όλη την Ευρώπη

ienergeia.gr