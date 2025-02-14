Automatic Tax Reporting in Greece: How New Rules Will Impact Companies

One of the most notable updates is the automatic recording of revenue for businesses that issue invoices through myDATA.

Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is introducing significant changes to the corporate income tax declaration process in 2025. The reforms affect legal entities, businesses, and self-employed professionals, streamlining tax reporting through automation and digital integration. A key aspect of these changes is the expanded use of myDATA, the country’s digital tax platform, to pre-fill financial information in tax forms, reducing errors and increasing transparency.

One of the most notable updates is the automatic recording of revenue for businesses that issue invoices through myDATA. For example, a consulting firm that has invoiced €120,000 will see this amount pre-filled in its tax declaration. Any attempt to report a lower figure will require a valid explanation and could lead to a tax audit. Similarly, expense deductions will be subject to stricter cross-checking. If a restaurant declares €50,000 in raw material costs but has electronic invoices for only €40,000, only the verified amount will be recognized for tax deduction unless the business provides additional proof.

Another major change is the introduction of a digital transaction fee on rental income, set to take effect on December 1, 2024. Landlords renting commercial properties will see their rental income pre-filled in tax forms, with a new tax code specifically for this digital fee. Additionally, government subsidies will now be automatically recorded. Businesses receiving financial aid, such as those affected by natural disasters, will see these amounts pre-filled in the tax declaration. If a company fails to declare the subsidy, the tax authority will detect the discrepancy and require corrections.

The reforms also allow for amended tax declarations without penalties under certain conditions. Businesses that change their registered address during the tax year can submit a revised declaration without incurring fines, provided the relocation does not affect taxable income. However, if the change leads to discrepancies in revenue or expenses, penalties may still apply.

These measures reflect Greece’s ongoing shift toward a digital-first tax system, aiming to improve compliance and minimize fraud. By leveraging real-time financial data, authorities are tightening controls while offering businesses a more efficient way to report taxes. For foreign investors, multinational companies, and professionals operating in Greece, these changes mark a significant step toward a more transparent and automated tax environment.

